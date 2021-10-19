checkAd

Agrify Introduces Vertical Farming Unit Next Generation Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

Enhanced Vertical Farming Units to be Unveiled at MJBizCon 2021

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry, today announced new and improved technology for its micro-environment-controlled Vertical Farming Units (“VFUs”), which the Company will unveil at MJBizCon 2021, booth C3512, being held October 19-22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The upgraded VFUs offer updated features integral to cultivator success, including industry-first 3.0 micro-moles per Joule, NSF certified lighting, cameras, soil sensors, and automated harvest weight tracking, and will be available in the first quarter of 2022.

“These enhancements which seamlessly integrate with our Agrify Insights software should maximize the ability of our customers to produce more consistent, efficient, and higher quality crop yields,” said Agrify CEO Raymond Chang. “The latest VFU innovations reflect our long-standing mission to continuously improve our products to deliver the best fully integrated end-to-end indoor growing solution. We believe our new VFUs further raise the bar for the whole cannabis cultivation sector by optimizing cultivation and minimizing risk. The efficiencies they deliver are unprecedented, allowing post-harvest plant processing times to be greatly reduced so our customers can go to market faster and generate greater ROI.”

New features of the enhanced VFUs include:

  • Durable, spectrum adjustable lights that can be precisely tailored to serve the specific needs of different cannabis plants. Delivering approximately a 40% increase in light output, with best-in-class power efficiency of 3.0 micro-moles per Joule, their performance is backed by several certification standards including DLC, NSF, and UL.
  • A camera system powered by Agrify Insights with continuous image analysis that is capable of monitoring plant health in real time. This new camera system captures both the visible and infrared spectrum to proactively identify issues before they can be seen with the naked eye.
  • Continuous soil quality detection through moisture and electric conductivity sensing, minimizing risk from facility anomalies, nutrient deficiencies, and improper irrigation and fertigation schedules.
  • A fully integrated plug-and-play system for automated harvest weight data capture, via the Company’s partnership with Outlaw Technology, the industry leader in RFID and barcode data capture solutions. This integration effectively eliminates the need to manually enter data into METRC, thus reducing human error and allowing for accurate inventory input and audits to be completed in minutes instead of hours.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agrify Introduces Vertical Farming Unit Next Generation Technology Enhanced Vertical Farming Units to be Unveiled at MJBizCon 2021BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...