Agrify Introduces Vertical Farming Unit Next Generation Technology

Enhanced Vertical Farming Units to be Unveiled at MJBizCon 2021

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry, today announced new and improved technology for its micro-environment-controlled Vertical Farming Units (“VFUs”), which the Company will unveil at MJBizCon 2021, booth C3512, being held October 19-22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The upgraded VFUs offer updated features integral to cultivator success, including industry-first 3.0 micro-moles per Joule, NSF certified lighting, cameras, soil sensors, and automated harvest weight tracking, and will be available in the first quarter of 2022.



“These enhancements which seamlessly integrate with our Agrify Insights software should maximize the ability of our customers to produce more consistent, efficient, and higher quality crop yields,” said Agrify CEO Raymond Chang. “The latest VFU innovations reflect our long-standing mission to continuously improve our products to deliver the best fully integrated end-to-end indoor growing solution. We believe our new VFUs further raise the bar for the whole cannabis cultivation sector by optimizing cultivation and minimizing risk. The efficiencies they deliver are unprecedented, allowing post-harvest plant processing times to be greatly reduced so our customers can go to market faster and generate greater ROI.”

New features of the enhanced VFUs include:

Durable, spectrum adjustable lights that can be precisely tailored to serve the specific needs of different cannabis plants. Delivering approximately a 40% increase in light output, with best-in-class power efficiency of 3.0 micro-moles per Joule, their performance is backed by several certification standards including DLC, NSF, and UL.

A camera system powered by Agrify Insights with continuous image analysis that is capable of monitoring plant health in real time. This new camera system captures both the visible and infrared spectrum to proactively identify issues before they can be seen with the naked eye.

Continuous soil quality detection through moisture and electric conductivity sensing, minimizing risk from facility anomalies, nutrient deficiencies, and improper irrigation and fertigation schedules.