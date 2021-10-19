PharmaTher Engages Alcami for Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing of Novel Ketamine Products

Leading U.S.-based CDMO to manufacture PharmaTher’s proprietary ketamine products for FDA Phase 3 clinical studies and global commercialization.

Expected FDA clinical and commercial supply in H2-2022.

Unlocking potential partnership opportunities with research labs, clinics and pharmaceutical companies globally.

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, announces it has entered into an agreement with Alcami Corporation (“Alcami”), a global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with extensive experience in cGMP sterile fill-finish products and handling of controlled substances, for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of the Company’s proprietary ketamine products.



PharmaTher is focused on building a specialty ketamine-based product pipeline to support its internal product pipeline, including rare and near-rare neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). The ability to manufacture and supply ketamine products in different dosage forms enables PharmaTher to not only guarantee delivery on its product pipeline but creates opportunity to partner in other value creation opportunities. The Company expects to form partnerships with research labs, ketamine clinics and pharmaceutical companies that are: seeking a secure supply of cGMP ketamine and ketamine products for current portfolios; exploring alternative dose forms for multiple existing indications; and requiring support to develop and eventually commercialize specific ketamine products for new indications. It is expected that PharmaTher’s proprietary ketamine drug product(s) will be available for FDA Phase 3 clinical studies and commercial use in H2-2022.

On September 29, 2021, Alcami announced an additional $31 million investment to expand its sterile development and manufacturing operation in Charleston, SC, that will substantially increase its fill-finish and lyophilization capacity. This expansion will also be able to support PharmaTher’s ketamine product development and commercialization plans globally.

“We are thrilled to work with PharmaTher and offer our expertise in GMP sterile fill-finish manufacturing and controlled-substances to support PharmaTher’s ketamine product programs,” commented Patrick Walsh, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Alcami. "The support we have been engaged to provide is a testament to our broad capabilities, technical expertise, and ability to collaborate with customers to consistently deliver high quality results," added Mr. Walsh.