COMPASS Pathways is granted new US patent for crystalline psilocybin

The new patent, US Patent No 11,149,044, was granted on 19 October 2021, with composition claims to an alternative crystalline psilocybin, pharmaceutical formulations containing crystalline psilocybin and methods of treating major depressive disorder with the crystalline psilocybin.

London, UK – 19 October 2021 COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it has been granted its fourth patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This is COMPASS’s first patent with claims covering its Form A hydrate psilocybin. The Form A hydrate is distinct from the anhydrate psilocybin for which the company has already been granted eight patents in the US, UK, Germany and Hong Kong, and which is used in COMP360, COMPASS’s synthesised psilocybin formulation being developed for psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression.

George Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said: “We are focused on developing the best therapies and bringing them to patients who are not helped by existing therapies in mental health care. With each new patent grant, the USPTO is recognising our innovation, enabling us to continue to do the highest quality clinical research and to broaden our portfolio of evidence-based therapies for patients who urgently need better options.”

