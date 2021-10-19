checkAd

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP) Proudly Announces Its New Manufacturing Facility Which is Able to Triple the Production Volume for the Potential Sales from Walmart, Amazon, eBay and Shopify as Stated in the 8K Filing 08/03/2021

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) is Now Funded for Growth, Sales, and Expansion from EMC2 Funding.

Global is Presenting 5 OTC (Over the Counter) Products to be Sold in the Retail Marketplace.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireGlobal is planning on selling the Pregnancy, Ovulation, Drug Tests, Glucose, and Colorectal Cancer Tests to start the retail marketing. Global knows that it only gets one chance to show well, so it has spent several weeks with graphic artists and marketing designers to make sure, Global’s first impression is amazing.

In September 2020, Walmart.com had 385.5 million visits, up from 294.5 million visits in February 2020. This jump in website traffic is due to the global coronavirus epidemic, which has caused millions of people to stay at home and not visit stores in order to avoid infection.

Web visitor traffic to Walmart.com 2020 | Statista

Walmart will invest about $14 billion in 2021 on things like supply chain and automation, up from the $10.3 billion it spent on capital expenditures in the year that just ended.

Walmart Inc.’s online sales grew 79% for its fiscal year 2021, which ended Jan. 29. Its online sales also grew 69% in its Q4, the retail giant reported.

Walmart's online sales grow 79% in its just-ended fiscal year (digitalcommerce360.com)

With 300 million active users, the Amazon Seller Marketplace provides Global Wholehealth Partners Corporation a potentially massive audience of buyers and substantial visibility for its line of over-the-counter tests, including pregnancy, ovulation, drug, colorectal cancer, and glucose. 

Amazon receives more than 213 million unique US visitors every month according to a recent article by Tech Jury.

47 Amazon Statistics Everyone Must Know In 2021 | Techjury

“These latest deals (with Walmart online and Amazon Sellers Marketplace, eBay and Shopify) could easily become one of our largest points of distribution,” said Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP).

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP), through the EMC2 agreement, is funded for growth, sales, and expansion. Per the terms of the EMC2 Purchase Agreement, we may direct EMC2 to purchase up to $100,000,000 worth of shares of our common stock under our agreement over a 36-month period, generally in amounts up to 100,000 shares of our common stock, which may be increased to up to 2,000,000 shares of our common stock depending on the market price of our common stock at the time of sale and subject to a maximum commitment by EMC2 of $500,000 per regular purchase per day. The total amount of shares to be sold through the EMC2 agreement is up to 8,578,177 shares of common stock. 

