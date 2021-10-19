Axos Bank Makes First $15,000 Gift to San Diego Rescue Mission

“Axos is committed to improving our communities by supporting innovative solutions to difficult problems,” said Greg Garrabrants, Axos President and CEO. “We are proud to partner with San Diego Rescue Mission to support their focus on sustainable recovery and reintegration into society of individuals experiencing homelessness.”

Axos Bank today announced that it has initiated a recurring quarterly donation of $15,000 to the San Diego Rescue Mission, a non-profit that provides faith-based, holistic, long-term recovery and rehabilitation services tailored to rectify the individual underlying causes of homelessness.

San Diego has the fourth highest homeless population in the U.S., where each night, there are 10,000 men, women and children without a place to call home. San Diego Rescue Mission’s story began in 1954, when a group of San Diego church and business leaders met to address the growing needs of the community’s homeless and hungry. Programs have since adapted to meet the changing needs of those experiencing homelessness in our city. San Diego Rescue Mission’s goal is to seek long-term solutions and get people off the streets permanently.

“When the lockdown happened, we didn’t know how we would protect our 400 men, women and children—or how we would provide for our staff,” said Donnie Dee, President of San Diego Rescue Mission. “Axos’ support makes it possible for us to transform the lives of those who are experiencing homelessness.”

About Axos Bank

Born digital, Axos Bank empowers smarter money choices by offering a full suite of banking, investing, and personal financial management tools in one convenient place. Through its proprietary online banking platform, Axos gives customers access to a range of award-winning banking products built around competitive interest rates and no-to-low fees. Axos Bank holds nearly $15 billion in assets and is a wholly owned unit of Axos Financial, whose common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.

