Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Embark Trucks, Inc.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (“Northern Genesis 2”) (NYSE: NGAB) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended, filed in connection with its previously announced business combination with Embark Trucks, Inc. (“Embark”), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry.

A special meeting of Northern Genesis 2 stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held in virtual format on November 9, 2021 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Northern Genesis 2 also announced today that it will file with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting and expects to commence mailing to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 6, 2021 (the “Record Date”) on or about October 20, 2021.

In anticipation of the Special Meeting and conclusion of the business combination, Embark has published a new presentation, titled “The Transition from NGAB to EMBK: Embark’s Near-Term Investor Value Proposition.” The presentation details recent business achievements and Embark’s advantageous competitive positioning.

"We are excited to reach this milestone in the transaction, and with the approval from Northern Genesis 2 stockholders, look forward to successfully completing the proposed business combination with Embark as it continues to execute on its mission to create a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable trucking industry," said Ian Robertson, Director and CEO of Northern Genesis 2.

Alex Rodrigues, Co-Founder and CEO of Embark added, "Our team continues to deliver on key strategic initiatives to commercialize our technology and achieve our technical milestones. Since announcing the business combination in June, we have delivered on previously announced initiatives and announced collaborations with leading Tier 1 suppliers and technology partners, increased commercial opportunities through our Partner Development Program, and expanded our coverage map by formalizing relationships with leading logistics companies like Ryder. We remain differentiated as America’s longest running self-driving truck program with our asset-light go-to-market strategy, our Vision Map Fusion technology, and our carrier-friendly, platform-OEM-agnostic Embark Universal Interface approach. The completion of the transaction with Northern Genesis 2 should equip Embark with the capital needed to achieve our mission of evolving the trucking industry."

