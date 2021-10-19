checkAd

Castle Biosciences to Acquire Cernostics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), applying innovative diagnostics to transform disease management and improve patient outcomes, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cernostics, Inc. (Cernostics), an Illumina Ventures company. Cernostics specializes in spatial biology and artificial intelligence-driven image analysis of tissue biopsies. Its TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Assay is the first precision medicine test designed to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia (HGD) and/or esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett’s esophagus (BE).

“We are pleased to welcome Cernostics into the Castle family,” said Derek Maetzold, president and CEO of Castle Biosciences. “Acquiring the TissueCypher platform is aligned with our commitment to utilizing innovative technology to provide clinically actionable information that guides disease management and improves patient outcomes. The TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Assay addresses an unmet need in BE, as it is designed to objectively and accurately predict progression from non-dysplastic, indefinite for dysplasia and low-grade dysplasia BE to HGD or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). This is critical, as EAC is highly lethal, with five-year survival rates under 20%1, and intervention (ablation) in patients with BE has been proven to reduce progression to EAC. Unfortunately, the incidence of esophageal cancer is increasing at one of the fastest rates of all cancers in the U.S., so we need new clinical tools to reverse this growth trend in the diagnosis of EAC.

“We believe the combined strengths of Castle and Cernostics will position us for continued growth and success as a leader in the diagnostics space, complementing our first-to-market dermatologic franchise. Beginning with a common patient-centric mind-set, our companies are strategically aligned with compatible company cultures and business models that include a strong, ongoing emphasis on growing the body of clinical evidence backing our tests. Together, we have the opportunity to accelerate our impact on patient care and thus drive value creation for shareholders.”

“We are excited about joining forces with Castle, a leader in the precision diagnostics space with a strong history of commercial success,” said Mike Hoerres, chief executive officer of Cernostics. “We believe the TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Assay is a valuable tool for improving prevention of esophageal cancer, particularly, to help physicians and patients make more informed management decisions based on the unique biology of an individual patient’s esophageal biopsy.”

Seite 1 von 4


Castle Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castle Biosciences to Acquire Cernostics Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), applying innovative diagnostics to transform disease management and improve patient outcomes, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cernostics, Inc. (Cernostics), an Illumina …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Castle Biosciences President and CEO Derek Maetzold Will Deliver Keynote Presentation During Arizona Bioscience Week
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten