Castle Biosciences to Acquire Cernostics

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), applying innovative diagnostics to transform disease management and improve patient outcomes, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cernostics, Inc. (Cernostics), an Illumina Ventures company. Cernostics specializes in spatial biology and artificial intelligence-driven image analysis of tissue biopsies. Its TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Assay is the first precision medicine test designed to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia (HGD) and/or esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett’s esophagus (BE).

“We are pleased to welcome Cernostics into the Castle family,” said Derek Maetzold, president and CEO of Castle Biosciences. “Acquiring the TissueCypher platform is aligned with our commitment to utilizing innovative technology to provide clinically actionable information that guides disease management and improves patient outcomes. The TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Assay addresses an unmet need in BE, as it is designed to objectively and accurately predict progression from non-dysplastic, indefinite for dysplasia and low-grade dysplasia BE to HGD or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). This is critical, as EAC is highly lethal, with five-year survival rates under 20%1, and intervention (ablation) in patients with BE has been proven to reduce progression to EAC. Unfortunately, the incidence of esophageal cancer is increasing at one of the fastest rates of all cancers in the U.S., so we need new clinical tools to reverse this growth trend in the diagnosis of EAC.

“We believe the combined strengths of Castle and Cernostics will position us for continued growth and success as a leader in the diagnostics space, complementing our first-to-market dermatologic franchise. Beginning with a common patient-centric mind-set, our companies are strategically aligned with compatible company cultures and business models that include a strong, ongoing emphasis on growing the body of clinical evidence backing our tests. Together, we have the opportunity to accelerate our impact on patient care and thus drive value creation for shareholders.”

“We are excited about joining forces with Castle, a leader in the precision diagnostics space with a strong history of commercial success,” said Mike Hoerres, chief executive officer of Cernostics. “We believe the TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Assay is a valuable tool for improving prevention of esophageal cancer, particularly, to help physicians and patients make more informed management decisions based on the unique biology of an individual patient’s esophageal biopsy.”