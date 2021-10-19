checkAd

Deluxe President and CEO Barry C. McCarthy Writes Book to Help Small Businesses Grow and Thrive

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology company, today launched President and CEO Barry C. McCarthy’s compelling new book, “Small Business Revolution: How Owners and Entrepreneurs Can Succeed.” This valuable resource for small business owners and entrepreneurs features stories from the company’s 106-year history and relatable anecdotes from its Emmy-nominated TV show “Small Business Revolution,” a reality series that revitalizes small businesses in one community at a time. Published by Wiley Publishers, copies are available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold.

McCarthy offers practical advice on better reaching customers, recruiting employees, understanding finances, and much more. Readers will learn how to rein in costs, implement and master payments and payroll technologies, and retain existing customers while successfully prospecting for new ones. Most importantly, all book proceeds will benefit the Deluxe Corporation Foundation, which has awarded nearly $110 million in grants to strengthen American communities, from financial literacy programs to job-skills training.

“As COVID-19 challenges persist, my book provides practical strategies and ideas to help steady and grow small businesses,” said McCarthy. “In fact, it is dedicated to the millions of brave, inspiring and strong entrepreneurs who plan to start or run a small business. After developing and delivering tech-driven solutions for small businesses and others for many years, it serves as a pay-it-forward to the next generation of businesses.”

McCarthy was selected to lead Deluxe in November 2018, after serving more than 15 years as a financial technology executive. His background in product development, sales, marketing and technology innovation has driven the transformation of Deluxe from a traditional check manufacturing company to a Trusted Payments and Business Technology company serving millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands.

To learn more about “Small Business Revolution: How Owners and Entrepreneurs Can Succeed,” visit https://www.deluxe.com/about/small-business-revolution-book/

About Deluxe
 Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology company, helps businesses pay, get paid, optimize and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe has championed businesses so communities thrive at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful solutions support millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s most valuable brands. The company operates at significant scale, processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.

