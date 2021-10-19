VSBLTY ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY ENHANCES NEW GENERATION OF VENDING MACHINES BIANCHI WILL PREVIEW AT HOST MILANO 2021

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, announced that its proprietary software for demographic triggering is an integral part of the new and innovative vending machines that Bianchi Vending is introducing at Host Milano 2021, the international hospitality exhibition in Fiera Milano (Rho), Italy October 22-26. Bianchi Vending offers the hospitality sector a complete line of automatic vending machine solutions that incorporate the newest generation technology to improve the customer experience.

Bianchi will preview its Phygital Solutions, hailed as a new generation of vending machines that combine a flexible physical structure with digital tools. On display at Hall 13, Stand E23 F22 at Host Milano 2021, Bianchi says its new devices will make the activities of operators “easier, faster and more profitable.” Bianchi is using IoT-based technologies to merge the physical with the digital so they can be experienced at the same time, which represents a new concept in the vending machine industry.