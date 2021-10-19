checkAd

VSBLTY ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY ENHANCES NEW GENERATION OF VENDING MACHINES BIANCHI WILL PREVIEW AT HOST MILANO 2021

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, announced that its proprietary software for demographic triggering is an integral part of the new and innovative vending machines that Bianchi Vending is introducing at Host Milano 2021, the international hospitality exhibition in Fiera Milano (Rho), Italy October 22-26. Bianchi Vending offers the hospitality sector a complete line of automatic vending machine solutions that incorporate the newest generation technology to improve the customer experience.

Bianchi will preview its Phygital Solutions, hailed as a new generation of vending machines that combine a flexible physical structure with digital tools. On display at Hall 13, Stand E23 F22 at Host Milano 2021, Bianchi says its new devices will make the activities of operators “easier, faster and more profitable.” Bianchi is using IoT-based technologies to merge the physical with the digital so they can be experienced at the same time, which represents a new concept in the vending machine industry.

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said that its AI-driven technology will provide valuable demographic information about vending machine customers that will help vending machine operators improve their bottom line. VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement including store traffic and customer demographics. Its industry leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing security in a variety of environments.

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Bianchi Vending (Bianchivending.com)

Bianchi Vending enables customers to create the perfect vending solution for any type of environment: public areas, companies, offices, shops, hotels, restaurants, and many other spaces. Bianchi’s technologies enable its clients to choose solutions customized to their specific needs. Located in Zingonia BG, Italy, the firm has earned a reputation for providing modularity, to accommodate the addition of new vending technology; capacity, which can be expanded without increasing the size of the machine; and innovation, permitting the addition of customization to enhance the customer experience and generate value.

CONTACT: Luca Passarella +39 335 1859 020

l.passarella@bianchiindustry.com 

