Claritas Announces Closing of Convertible Debenture Financing with Obsidian Global GP, LLC

Claritas received aggregate proceeds of approximately CAD $1,247,000 (the “Aggregate Proceeds”) from the closing.

Subject to the satisfaction of certain equity conditions, entry into the relevant agreements between the parties, and TSXV approval, a second tranche of the Offering may close in 90 days to provide additional proceeds of USD $750,000 (“Tranche 2”) and a third tranche may close 120 days following the closing of Tranche 2 to provide additional proceeds of approximately USD $1,250,000 (“Tranche 3”).

The Aggregate Proceeds will be allocated primarily to the cost of the Phase 1 clinical study of R-107, as well as for general corporate purposes.





Terms of the Offering



On closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company received gross proceeds of USD $1,000,000 (the “Loan Amount”) and issued to Obsidian a zero-interest, unsecured convertible debenture (the “First Tranche Debenture”) with a face value of USD $1,175,000 (the “Principal Amount”). The transaction closed and the First Tranche Debenture was issued effective October 14, 2021. From the Loan Amount, B. Riley Financial, Inc., was paid a 7% cash commission in the amount of USD $70,000. The First Tranche Debenture is convertible at the option of Obsidian into common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at any time prior to October 14, 2022 (the “First Tranche Maturity Date”) at a conversion price of CAD $0.355 (the “First Tranche Conversion Price”). The First Tranche Debenture and any Common Shares issuable upon conversion of the First Tranche Debenture will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months ending on February 15, 2022. Beginning on February 15, 2022, the Company is obligated to begin making monthly amortization payments to Obsidian in an amount equal to one-eighth of the outstanding Principal Amount (the “First Tranche Amortization Payments”). At the option of the Company, and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), the First Tranche Amortization Payments may be paid in Common Shares if certain equity conditions are met, including minimum average daily trading volume of CAD $50,000 and a market capitalization of at least CAD $15,000,000 (the “Equity Conditions”). If the Company elects to pay any First Tranche Amortization payments in Common Shares, such Common Shares will be issued at a price equal to a 5% discount from the lowest daily VWAP during the 10-days prior to the date on which such issuance shall occur. As a condition of the Offering, Robert Farrell, the Company’s Chairman, President and CEO, and Salzman Group, Inc., the Company’s largest shareholder, pledged Common Shares owned by them as collateral to secure 50% of the value of the Principal Amount calculated as of the effective closing date of the First Tranche Debenture, amounting to 2,742,849 pledged Common Shares. In support of the transaction, the Company entered into indemnification agreements with Mr. Farrell and Salzman Group, Inc. under which, subject to TSXV approval, the Company will be obligated to issue new Common Shares to each of them to replace any of their pledged Common Shares that are realized as security by Obsidian for the payment of the debenture as a result of any uncured default by the Company under the terms of the First Tranche Debenture.