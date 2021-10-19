checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Brockhaus Technologies AG: Brockhaus Technologies structures financing of the planned acquisition of Bikeleasing without initially intended rights issue

19-Oct-2021 / 13:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, October 19, 2021. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "Brockhaus Technologies") expects to finance the purchase price for a majority interest in Bikeleasing-Service GmbH & Co. KG (together with its affiliated companies "Bikeleasing") through available cash, the issuance of €13 million worth of new shares as part of a capital increase in kind, the involvement of a co-investor as well as debt financing. In the current financing structure of the transaction, there is no longer any need or plans for a capital increase with subscription rights ("rights issue").

The updated financing structure is based on financing commitments from lenders with regard to acquisition loans in an amount of €65 million, a co-investor with regard to a minority interest in the amount of €20 million, as well as a loan at the level of Brockhaus Technologies in the amount of €15 million. The financing tranches are still subject to their final contractual documentation. Together with Brockhaus Technologies' available cash as well as the intended issuance of shares in the amount of €13 million to the sellers, the Management Board believes that the financing of the purchase price can be completed without a rights issue.

Against this background, the Management Board has decided not to pursue a possible rights issue any further.

After finalization of the financing and investment agreements, the closing of the acquisition of Bikeleasing only depends on the conclusion of the holder control proceedings of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin"). Brockhaus Technologies therefore continues to assume that closing of the acquisition will be completed before year end 2021.

For investors:

Brockhaus Technologies - Paul Göhring
Acquisitions & Investor Relations | Member of the Executive Committee
Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978
Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971
E-Mail: goehring@brockhaus-technologies.com

19-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71
E-mail: info@brockhaus-technologies.com
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
WKN: A2GSU4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1241828

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1241828  19-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Wertpapier


