AIM ImmunoTech Submits IND and Accompanying Fast Track Application for Phase 2 Trial of Ampligen in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application (IND) and an accompanying application for Fast Track status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a planned Phase 2 study of the company’s drug Ampligen as a therapy for locally advanced or metastatic late-stage pancreatic cancer.

The planned AMP-270 clinical trial of approximately 250 subjects will be a Phase 2, randomized, open-label, controlled, parallel-arm study with the primary objective of comparing the efficacy of Ampligen when added to SOC (standard of care) versus SOC alone for subjects with advanced pancreatic carcinoma recently treated with FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy regimen. Secondary objectives include comparing safety and tolerability.

Amarex Clinical Research will manage the AIM-sponsored study. The Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and Erasmus MC in The Netherlands are expected to be the primary study sites, although additional sites are anticipated.

Key support for both the study and the application for Fast Track status includes statistically significant clinical data in an Erasmus MC early-access program of 27 subjects where the overall survival of the Ampligen-treated cohort was 19.2 months from the start of FOLFIRINOX, compared to 12.5 months in the historical control group, for an increase in survival of 6.7 months. Additionally, several subjects are still alive more than three years later.

AIM believes that the clinical significance of these data as a treatment for pancreatic cancer provide Ampligen with a strong case for FDA Fast Track designation, which is designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs. A drug that has been granted FDA Fast Track status is eligible for some or all of the following:

  • More frequent meetings with FDA to discuss the drug's development plan and ensure collection of appropriate data needed to support drug approval
  • More frequent written communication from FDA about such things as the design of the proposed clinical trials and use of biomarkers
  • Eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met
  • Rolling Review, which means that a drug company can submit completed sections of its Biologic License Application (BLA) or New Drug Application (NDA) for review by FDA, rather than waiting until every section of the NDA is completed before the entire application can be reviewed. BLA or NDA review usually does not begin until the drug company has submitted the entire application to the FDA

AIM Chief Scientific Officer David Strayer, MD, commented, “Given the extensive work to date, we are well positioned to move aggressively and launch the Phase 2 trial of Ampligen upon approval of the IND. We could not be more enthusiastic about the outlook for this program given the compelling prior clinical data from Erasmus MC, which demonstrated a significant improvement in median overall survival, compared to a matched historical control group. Ampligen has also demonstrated a strong safety profile in numerous trials. At the same time, we are excited to have submitted our Fast Track application, which would confer a number of important benefits and potentially help accelerate approval.”

