Two High Priority Base Metal Targets Defined at Pelangio's Gowan Project, 16 km East of Kidd Creek Mine

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a follow-up ground induced polarization (IP) survey across a large 1.5 by 1 …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a follow-up ground induced polarization (IP) survey across a large 1.5 by 1 km VTEM anomaly on its Gowan Project. The Gowan Project is located approximately 16 km east of Glencore's Kidd Creek Mine and approximately 23 km southeast of the Canada Nickel Company's Crawford deposit in Timmins Ontario. (see Fig.1)

The IP survey defined two high-priority base metal targets: A copper zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide "VMS" target in the northeast of the property; and A nickel copper target in the ultramafics centered on the larger airborne VTEM anomaly.



Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO stated, "We are exceptionally pleased that the follow-up ground IP survey further refined the highly prospective copper zinc VMS target and the nickel copper target. The VMS target is of particular interest due to historical copper intercepts in a geological setting similar to Glencore's Kidd Creek Mine. We eagerly anticipate our winter drilling program scheduled for early in the new year."

Discussion of Results (see Fig.2 and 3):

The follow-up ground IP survey on the Gowan Project outlined two significant IP anomalies. In the northeastern portion of the property, a new and previously undetected VMS IP anomaly was outlined. The second anomaly confirmed the presence of a nickel copper target coincident with a previously identified airborne electromagnetic (EM) or VTEM target.

VMS Target IP Anomaly

This IP target represents a high priority copper zinc VMS target. The anomaly has a southeasterly strike of approximately 400 meters and extends from just below overburden depth to the maximum extent of the ground IP survey at 325 meters. The strength and width of the IP anomaly or chargeability response improves with depth.

Two historical holes designated Hole 2 and 77-1 were drilled parallel to the outer edge of the anomaly and intersected some significant base metal mineralization in a felsic volcanic package. Hole 2 returned 10.97 meters of 0.32% copper and 11.99 g/t silver including a higher-grade intercept grading 3.81 meters at 0.66% copper and 10.62 g/t silver. Hole 77-1 skimmed the southern extremity of the anomaly (see Fig.3) and returned an anomalous section grading 0.18% copper and 2.24 g/t silver over 5.79 meters with a higher-grade section assaying 0.45% copper and 4.8 g/t silver over 1.67 meters. (References: Resident Geologist Assessment Files Timmins Ontario; Drill Reports by Alamo Petroleum and Newmont Canada).