Rekor Systems Selected for Pilot Analytics Project for Chattanooga’s Smart Corridor+ Initiative

Rekor One platform will be used to analyze critical traffic data in support of the City's expansive smart city goals COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee (or the "City") has selected the Company's Rekor One™ platform to provide traffic analytics in support of its Smart Corridor+ infrastructure initiative. With a total area of 144.6 square miles and a population of 181,099, the City will be using Rekor One as part of a pilot program to capture and analyze traffic data to help the City discover new approaches for battling traffic congestion, improve forecasting, estimate emissions from real-time data, and increase public safety. Chattanooga is highly regarded for more than a decade of work developing its smart city network, for which it recently recorded more than $2.7B in total community benefit. It is using this network as the foundation for innovative programs like the Smart Corridor+ initiative, developed in partnership with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Center for Urban Information and Progress ("CUIP"). Backed by a recent $1.37M grant from the National Science Foundation, the Smart Corridor+ is a 1.2 mile stretch of road used by the City and CUIP to study traffic flow, public safety and transportation, and environmental impacts.