

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.10.2021 / 13:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hans-Ulrich Last name(s): Sutter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.40 EUR 1900.80 EUR 14.35 EUR 8595.65 EUR 14.30 EUR 18146.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.3216 EUR 28643.1500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

19/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

