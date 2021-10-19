checkAd

DGAP-DD Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.10.2021 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hans-Ulrich
Last name(s): Sutter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.40 EUR 1900.80 EUR
14.35 EUR 8595.65 EUR
14.30 EUR 18146.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.3216 EUR 28643.1500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


19.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70663  19.10.2021 

