checkAd

Aramark to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 13:30  |  11   |   |   

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that it will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 earnings on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

The broadcast of the conference call and related financial information will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Aramark website at www.aramark.com (click on the webcast icon and follow the instructions). A replay of the call and related earnings materials will be available through the Archives section of the same website.

Interested parties without access to the Internet may dial the following numbers:

Domestic Callers: 833-726-8488
International Callers: 830-213-7680
Conference ID: 6583546

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Aramark Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aramark to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that it will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 earnings on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21“Say Cheese!”: Aramark Dishes Up Re-Invented Classics at NBA and NHL Arenas for Cheezin for the Season Campaign
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Aramark Names Kim Scott President and CEO of Aramark Uniform Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Aramark Higher Education Encourages Students to TAKE15
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Aramark Announces 2021 Analyst Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Aramark Commits to Increased Local Seafood Sourcing in New England
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Aramark Expands Community Outreach During 2021 Global Day of Service
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten