checkAd

Newmont Names Leading Industry Executive to Head Strategic Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 13:30  |  10   |   |   

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) will appoint Peter Toth as Executive Vice President, Strategic Development, a 25-year veteran of the industry to support positioning the Company for the next 100 years of strategic growth for its stakeholders. Toth will join Newmont effective July 1, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005345/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Newmont Corp.!
Long
Basispreis 51,66€
Hebel 11,84
Ask 0,49
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 61,14€
Hebel 11,84
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Toth has extensive management and leadership experience in various senior commercial, strategic and operational roles across Europe, Singapore, Australia and the United Kingdom with Rio Tinto, BHP and OM Holdings.

Newmont President and Chief Executive Tom Palmer said, “Peter brings a wealth of global commodity experience that will benefit Newmont as we enter our next 100 years as the world’s leading gold company. Peter’s extensive background in corporate, operational and sustainability strategy will ensure we deliver our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable, responsible mining.”

Toth most recently served as Group Executive, Strategy and Development of Rio Tinto, with responsibility for Rio Tinto’s strategy, sustainability, and portfolio transformation efforts. Toth joined Rio Tinto in 2014 as Global Head of Strategy and became Head of Corporate Development in 2015. He established Rio’s current corporate strategy team, streamlined Rio’s commodity and asset portfolio and led the development of Rio’s 10-year climate strategy, supporting the company’s ambition of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Toth was Chief Executive of the ASX-listed OM Holdings Ltd. (OMH), an integrated manganese and ferro-silicon company with global mining, smelting, and trading operations. He is noteworthy for strengthening OMH’s operational and financial performance. Toth began his career with BHP in 1994, where, over the course of 15 years, he held a series of roles of increasing responsibility and scope.

Peter holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Monash University, a Graduate Certificate in Management from Deakin University and a Master of International Business degree from the University of Melbourne, in addition to executive development programs at INSEAD, Stanford and Oxford University. He and his wife will reside in the Denver area.

In his role as Executive Vice President of Strategic Development, Peter will be responsible for all aspects of strategic planning for Newmont, encompassing short- and long-term growth, strategy, portfolio assessment, business development, joint venture structures and strategic partnerships.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Newmont Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Newmont Mining / Die Rally kann beginnen!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newmont Names Leading Industry Executive to Head Strategic Development Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) will appoint Peter Toth as Executive Vice President, Strategic Development, a 25-year veteran of the industry to support positioning the Company for the next 100 years of strategic growth for its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.10.21Gold Fields: Nun gilt es!
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
15.10.21Newmont Corp, Triumph Gold, Lufthansa, TUI – Dramatische Wende im Kurs!
inv3st.de | Unternehmensnachrichten
Anzeige
06.10.21Goldexperte Bußler: Auch die Bären "drohen" zu versagen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
05.10.21Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Anzeige: Good News von Evergrande, Plug Power und Triumph Gold
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
29.09.21Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Newmont Mining: Ein Drahtseilakt
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
23.09.21Newmont Mining: USA drohen mit Lizenzgebühren für Bergbau
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Falltür bei Silber öffnet sich - Goldexperte Bußler
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
22.09.21goldinvest.de: Große Goldproduzenten historisch unterbewertet
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare