GeoPark Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operational Update

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina, today announced its operational update for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 (“3Q2021”).

Highlights

Oil and Gas Production

Consolidated oil and gas production of 37,859 boepd, up 4% compared to 2Q2021

Oil production of 32,844 bopd, up 6% compared to 2Q2021 due to increased production in Colombia

Gas production of 30.1 mmcfpd, down 9% compared to 2Q2021 due to lower production in Chile and Brazil

On track to reach 2021 full-year guidance of 38,000-40,000 boepd

Drilling Activity in Colombia Accelerates

Currently operating four drilling rigs and three workover rigs in Colombia

In the Llanos 34 block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI):

Drilled and put on production six new wells

Successful results in the Tigui field area, potentially expanding its northern and southeast margins and opening new drilling opportunities

In the CPO-5 block (GeoPark non-operated, 30% WI):

Civil works and other pre-drilling activities ongoing, with drilling expected to initiate in 4Q2021

The operator ONGC signed contracts for two drilling rigs for two years with one rig currently in the block

ONGC and GeoPark Technical Workshop held in New Delhi to align and define 2022 work program

In the Platanillo block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI):

Spudded the Alea Oeste 1 development well, to be followed by an additional well in 4Q2021

In the Llanos 94 block (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI):

Drilling the Humea exploration prospect in 4Q2021

Drilling Activity in Ecuador Begins

In the Perico block (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI):

Pre-drilling activities underway for the Jandaya exploration prospect to be drilled by year-end 2021 or early 2022

In the Espejo block (GeoPark operated, 50% WI):

3D seismic acquisition of 60 sq km expected to start in 4Q2021

2022 Work Program and Capital Allocation Process

Focused on low-risk rapid cash flow generation and production and development growth from the Llanos 34 and CPO-5 blocks

Targeting meaningful high potential short-cycle, near-field exploration projects on big proven acreage position adjacent to core Llanos 34 block

2022 work program and investment guidelines to be released in November with 3Q2021 results

ESG+ Actions

GeoPark honored with the Equipares Silver Award by Colombian Ministry of Labor, measuring our commitment to promote equality, inclusion and diversity

Finalizing details of strategic medium and long-term greenhouse gas reduction policy, to be released in November 2021

Released GeoPark’s 2020 annual sustainability report (the SPEED report), available on the Company’s website

Cash and Shareholder Returns

Quarterly Dividend increased to $0.041 per share, or $2.5 million (from $1.25 million), paid on August 31, 2021

Expedited discretionary share buyback program. Acquired 608,579 shares for $7.2 million since November 6, 2020, while executing self-funded and flexible work programs, and paying down debt

Market Index Inclusion to Continue Expanding GeoPark’s Investor Base

In September 2021, GeoPark was included in the S&P Global BMI Index and sub-indexes, including the S&P Emerging BMI, the S&P Colombia BMI, the S&P Latin America BMI, and the S&P Global BMI Energy, among others

Portfolio Consolidation and Management

Argentina: expediting divestment with sale agreement expected to be signed in 4Q2021

Peru: obtained final approval to transfer 100% of the Morona block to Petroperu following the Supreme Decree issued by the Peruvian Government

Brazil: Manati gas field divestment process ongoing, expected to close in 1H2022

Breakdown of Quarterly Production by Country

The following table shows production figures for 3Q2021, as compared to 3Q2020:

3Q2021 3Q2020 Total

(boepd) Oil

(bopd)a Gas

(mcfpd) Total

(boepd) % Chg. Colombia 31,565 31,336 1,374 31,297 1% Chile 2,354 277 12,462 3,610 -35% Brazil 1,791 24 10,602 1,581 13% Argentina 2,149 1,207 5,652 2,357 -9% Total 37,859 32,844 30,090 38,845 -3%

a) Includes royalties paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 1,213 bopd in 3Q2021. No royalties were paid in kind in Brazil, Chile, or Argentina.

Quarterly Production Evolution

(boepd) 3Q2021 2Q2021 1Q2021 4Q2020 3Q2020 Colombia 31,565 29,571 31,455 31,858 31,297 Chile 2,354 2,584 2,491 3,133 3,610 Brazil 1,791 2,080 1,984 2,167 1,581 Argentina 2,149 2,254 2,201 2,146 2,357 Total 37,859 36,489 38,131 39,304 38,845 Oil 32,844 30,962 32,877 33,238 32,875 Gas 5,015 5,527 5,254 6,065 5,970

Oil and Gas Production Update

Consolidated:

Oil and gas production in 3Q2021 increased by 4% to 37,859 boepd versus 2Q2021. Compared to 3Q2020, oil and gas production decreased by 3%, resulting from lower production in Chile and Argentina, partially offset by higher production in Colombia and Brazil.

Oil represented 87% and 85% of total reported production in 3Q2021 and 3Q2020, respectively.

Colombia:

Average net oil and gas production in Colombia increased by 1% to 31,565 boepd in 3Q2021 compared to 31,297 boepd in 3Q2020.

Oil and gas production in main blocks in Colombia was:

Llanos 34 block net average production was 25,130 bopd in 3Q2021 (or 55,845 bopd gross)

CPO-5 block net average production was 3,789 bopd (or 12,630 bopd gross) in 3Q2021

Platanillo block average production was 2,185 bopd in 3Q2021

Main activities in operated and non-operated blocks:

Llanos 34 block: Tigui 17, Tigui Este and Tigui 24 wells were drilled to test northern and southeast boundaries of the Tigui oilfield, opening new potential areas for further delineation. These three wells are currently producing approximately 3,500 bopd gross

CPO-5 block: civil works and other pre-drilling activities underway, with rig in the block expecting to spud in 4Q2021

Platanillo block: currently spudding the Alea Oeste 1 development well, to be followed by an additional development well in 4Q2021

Llanos 94 block: pre-drilling activities underway in the Humea exploration prospect, with spudding expected in 4Q2021

Llanos 87 block (GeoPark operated, 50% WI): environmental, permitting and other activities in progress, targeting to initiate exploration drilling in 2022

Chile:

Average net production in Chile decreased by 35% to 2,354 boepd in 3Q2021 compared to 3,610 boepd in 3Q2020, resulting from lower gas production in the Jauke and Jauke Oeste gas fields. The production mix during 3Q2021 was 88% gas and 12% light oil (compared to 90% gas and 10% light oil in 3Q2020).

Brazil:

Average net production in Brazil increased 13% to 1,791 boepd in 3Q2021 compared to 1,581 boepd in 3Q2020 in response to higher gas demand in northern Brazil. The production mix was 99% natural gas and 1% oil and condensate in 3Q2021 and 3Q2020.

At the end of September 2021, Petrobras informed that production in the Manati field was preventatively interrupted due to a small gas leak that affected operations from September 28 to October 3. Production in the field was restored and has been flowing normally since then.

Argentina:

Average net production in Argentina decreased by 9% to 2,149 boepd in 3Q2021 compared to 2,357 boepd in 3Q2020. The production mix during 3Q2021 was 56% oil and 44% natural gas (compared to 59% oil and 41% natural gas in 3Q2020).

OTHER NEWS / RECENT EVENTS

Reporting Date for 3Q2021 Results Release and 2022 Work Program and Investment Guidance

GeoPark will report its 3Q2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after the market close.

GLOSSARY

ANP Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Operating netback Revenue, less production, and operating costs (net of accrual of stock options and stock awards), selling expenses and realized portion of commodity risk management contracts. Operating netback is equivalent to Adjusted EBITDA net of cash expenses included in Administrative, Geological and Geophysical and Other operating costs Bbl Barrel Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Boepd Barrels of oil equivalent per day Bopd Barrels of oil per day D&M DeGolyer and MacNaughton F&D costs Finding and development costs, calculated as capital expenditures divided by the applicable net reserves additions before changes in Future Development Capital Km Kilometers Mboe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent Mmbo Million barrels of oil Mmboe Million barrels of oil equivalent Mcfpd Thousand cubic feet per day Mmcfpd Million cubic feet per day Mm3/day Thousand cubic meters per day NPV10 Present value of estimated future oil and gas revenues, net of estimated direct expenses, discounted at an annual rate of 10% PRMS Petroleum Resources Management System Sq km Square Kilometer WI Working Interest

