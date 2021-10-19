checkAd

AnalytixInsight’s Euclides Partners With Zinier to Power a New Era of AI and Intelligent Automation in Field Service, Announces Customer Wins

Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ALY; OTCQB:ATIXF), announces that its workforce optimization subsidiary, Euclides Technologies Inc. (“Euclides”), has partnered with Zinier Inc. (“Zinier”), a leader in field service automation, to help critical service providers build more resilient field service operations. Euclides and Zinier have contracted their first customer installations under the new partnership, with Dan Marc Appliance, Paradise Appliance, and Flamingo Appliance, three Certified appliance repair service providers for Whirlpool Corporation.

Under the partnership, Euclides and Zinier will seek to deliver digital field service solutions globally, leveraging the unique capabilities of Zinier’s AI-driven field service automation platform and Euclides’ expertise in data science and workforce optimization.

Legacy field service management solutions, built before mobile and cloud-native platforms, have proven inadequate in keeping up with the growing unpredictability and complexity of field service work. The new era of field service requires a scalable, mobile-first approach purpose-built for the technician, enabling them to work with more agility and efficiency in the face of ever-changing conditions. Unlike legacy field service management tools, Zinier’s technician-centric solution leverages AI and low-code configuration, and is ready to customize, scale, and adapt to the unexpected.

For industrial and manufacturing sectors like utilities, consumer appliances, and telecommunications, rising customer expectations, aging workforces and regulatory requirements are forcing organizations across the value chain to find new ways to work smarter. AI-driven field service automation presents a proactive opportunity to improve efficiencies and safety, as well as prepare for unexpected impacts to their workforce that could disrupt service or labor-intensive infrastructure initiatives.

“More than ever, field service is on the front lines of keeping our world up and running. Historically, these teams have been slowed down by legacy systems and manual processes. As the volume of work and unpredictability continues to rise, it’s critical for enterprises to have real-time visibility into the field and drive productivity by automating routine work,” said Prateek Chakravarty, Chief Executive Officer at Zinier. “With Euclides, we’ll deliver solutions that fit the unique needs of field service organizations with the flexibility to adapt through unexpected workforce disruptions.”

