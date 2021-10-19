Ingersoll Rand to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Meeting on November 18

Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer, and Vikram Kini, chief financial officer, along with members of the senior management team, will share a series of presentations on the company’s long-term growth strategy, markets and technologies, capital allocation priorities and sustainable competitive advantages, including Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX), demand generation, M&A, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will now deliver its Thursday, November 18 investor and analyst meeting as a live virtual webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed at the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website, where related materials will be posted prior to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005457/en/