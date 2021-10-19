checkAd

Ingersoll Rand to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Meeting on November 18

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 13:30  |  20   |   |   

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will now deliver its Thursday, November 18 investor and analyst meeting as a live virtual webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer, and Vikram Kini, chief financial officer, along with members of the senior management team, will share a series of presentations on the company’s long-term growth strategy, markets and technologies, capital allocation priorities and sustainable competitive advantages, including Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX), demand generation, M&A, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed at the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website, where related materials will be posted prior to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

Ingersoll Rand Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ingersoll Rand to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Meeting on November 18 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will now deliver its Thursday, November 18 investor and analyst meeting as a live virtual webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Vicente Reynal, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Ingersoll Rand Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten