Tokens.com Provides Q3 Operational Update and Date for the Release of its Q3, 2021 Financial Results

Q3 resulted in a significant appreciation in the price of cryptocurrencies owned by Tokens.com for staking. Tokens.com’s top 5 cryptocurrency tokens appreciated as follows during Q2:

Tokens.com Corp. ( NEO Exchange Canada: COIN ) ( Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M ) ( OTCQB US: SMURF ) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”) and metaverse real estate, is pleased to provide an update on its Q3 staking operations. All amounts in this news release are unaudited.

Bitcoin 25.0% ETH 32.0% Polkadot 74.2% Binance Coin 27.5% Oasis Rose 178.1%

During Q3, Tokens.com’s digital asset inventory appreciated by a weighted average of 57.3% and through its staking services, was rewarded with additional tokens equal to a 19.5% annualized return on the original cost of capital deployed into staking.

“Our digital assets, linked to the growth of DeFi and NFT applications, have the potential to appreciate further over the next several years. Through staking, we earn additional tokens daily resulting in the organic growth of our digital assets,” commented Andrew Kiguel, CEO.

During Q3, Tokens.com also commenced its first day of trading on the OTCQB exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SMURF’. Additionally, on October 18th, Tokens.com acquired a 50% stake in Metaverse Group, one of the world's first blockchain virtual real estate companies.

Tokens.com will announce its Q3 2021 financial results on November 5, 2021, before market open.

An investor call hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel has been scheduled to discuss the Company’s Q3 2021 financial results starting at 10:00 am ET on Friday November 5, 2021.

Date: November 5, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

ET Dial-In: 1 (800) 697-5978

Passcode: 7469 627

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that owns an inventory of DeFi and NFT based cryptocurrencies. Through a process called staking, Tokens.com’s inventory of cryptocurrencies is used to earn additional tokens. In addition, Tokens.com co-owns Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first NFT based, virtual real estate blockchain companies. Through its growing digital asset inventory, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies linked to DeFi and NFTs.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com.

