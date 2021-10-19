checkAd

Tokens.com Provides Q3 Operational Update and Date for the Release of its Q3, 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 13:30  |  18   |   |   

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”) and metaverse real estate, is pleased to provide an update on its Q3 staking operations. All amounts in this news release are unaudited.

Q3 resulted in a significant appreciation in the price of cryptocurrencies owned by Tokens.com for staking. Tokens.com’s top 5 cryptocurrency tokens appreciated as follows during Q2:

Bitcoin

25.0%

ETH

32.0%

Polkadot

74.2%

Binance Coin

27.5%

Oasis Rose

178.1%

During Q3, Tokens.com’s digital asset inventory appreciated by a weighted average of 57.3% and through its staking services, was rewarded with additional tokens equal to a 19.5% annualized return on the original cost of capital deployed into staking.

“Our digital assets, linked to the growth of DeFi and NFT applications, have the potential to appreciate further over the next several years. Through staking, we earn additional tokens daily resulting in the organic growth of our digital assets,” commented Andrew Kiguel, CEO.

During Q3, Tokens.com also commenced its first day of trading on the OTCQB exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SMURF’. Additionally, on October 18th, Tokens.com acquired a 50% stake in Metaverse Group, one of the world's first blockchain virtual real estate companies.

Tokens.com will announce its Q3 2021 financial results on November 5, 2021, before market open.

An investor call hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel has been scheduled to discuss the Company’s Q3 2021 financial results starting at 10:00 am ET on Friday November 5, 2021.

Date: November 5, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
ET Dial-In: 1 (800) 697-5978
Passcode: 7469 627

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that owns an inventory of DeFi and NFT based cryptocurrencies. Through a process called staking, Tokens.com’s inventory of cryptocurrencies is used to earn additional tokens. In addition, Tokens.com co-owns Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first NFT based, virtual real estate blockchain companies. Through its growing digital asset inventory, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies linked to DeFi and NFTs.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities at Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Tokens.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tokens.com Provides Q3 Operational Update and Date for the Release of its Q3, 2021 Financial Results Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21Tokens.com Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 50% of Metaverse Group, One of the World's First Virtual Real Estate Companies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Tokens.com Receives DTC Eligibility for its Common Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Tokens.com Joins Metaverse Association as Founding Member
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Tokens.com to Purchase a 50% Stake in Metaverse Group, One of the World’s First Virtual Real Estate Companies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Tokens.com Introduces New Brand Identity and Redesigned Website
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Tokens.com Expands Digital Asset Portfolio With Additional ETH 2.0 Purchase
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten