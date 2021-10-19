Nuvve and Wallbox Chargers Announce the First of Its Kind V2G Collaboration in Iberia

The partnership will incorporate Wallbox’s pioneering hardware, Quasar , the world’s first DC bidirectional home charger, into Nuvve’s patented V2G software technology, GIVe. The partnership comes at an opportune time, when pressure on the grid is rapidly rising in the Iberian peninsula, where household energy prices have risen by 35% over the past year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) and Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), announced a first of its kind vehicle-to-grid (V2G) partnership in Iberia designed to reduce mounting pressure on the grid and offer users significant financial incentives.

Nuvve’s GIVe platform intelligently tracks and identifies the optimal time for a user to charge their electric vehicle (EV), prioritizing charging during low tariff periods. The integration with Wallbox’s two-way charger is designed to give the added flexibility to store energy and discharge excess energy from an EV’s battery back to the grid and assist in reducing rising grid pressure. Cooperating in V2G can provide users access to significant financial incentives, which can be worth upwards of 500 Euros a year.

In addition to reducing energy costs, Nuvve’s V2G technology can help users transition to a more sustainable lifestyle by helping minimize their carbon footprint. By optimizing the charge and discharge based off the CO 2 intensity, users can help offset CO 2 emission by an average of 250kg per car per year. To put this in perspective, regular one-way charging with no time of use optimization can result in approximately 1000kg of CO 2 emissions per vehicle per year to be emitted, compared to an actual savings achieved through V2G charging. The delta is significant and allows customers participating in V2G to be net negative in their CO 2 emissions.

“Quasar was engineered to transform electric vehicles into powerful energy sources to both reduce mounting pressure on the grid and to give EV drivers more control over how they consume power - our partnership with Nuvve marks an important milestone in making this sophisticated technology accessible to users everywhere,” said Eduard Castañeda, CPO and co-founder of Wallbox.

“Building on our experience with Wallbox for the E-Flex project in the United Kingdom, this new collaboration on their award-winning Quasar product helps extend the positive benefits of V2G to the Iberian peninsula, furthering the reach of V2G in Europe,” said Christian Blom, director of European operations for Nuvve. “Giving residents access to this cutting-edge technology allows EV users to multiply the positive effects of their investment in zero emission vehicles and contribute to a cleaner planet.”