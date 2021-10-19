checkAd

S&P Global and IHS Markit Update on Pending Merger Following CMA’s Phase 1 Findings

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) today provided the following update regarding the decision by the UK Competition and Markets Authority ('CMA') that the merger of S&P Global and IHS Markit does not raise potential competition concerns, except in relation to certain commodity and petrochemical price assessments in the UK.

To address the CMA’s potential concerns, S&P Global and IHS Markit have previously discussed the divestiture of IHS Markit's Oil Price Information Services (OPIS); Coal, Metals and Mining; and PetroChem Wire businesses. As previously announced, the parties have agreed to a sale of these businesses to News Corp, subject to approval of relevant antitrust authorities. The companies have further discussed with the CMA the divestiture of IHS Markit’s base chemicals business (comprising the Market Advisory Service and World Analysis businesses) to address any remaining concerns.

S&P Global and IHS Markit will now formally submit these remedy proposals to the CMA. The companies consider the proposed remedies sufficient to address the CMA’s competition concerns and obtain clearance for their transaction in Phase 1.

The CMA will provisionally decide whether the remedy proposals are sufficient by November 2, 2021.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

