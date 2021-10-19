checkAd

InflaRx Awarded up to EUR 43.7 Million (~USD 50.7 Million) Grant by German Government to Advance the Development of Vilobelimab for Treatment of Severe COVID-19

  • Initial portion of the grant amounts to EUR 25.8 million
  • Remainder of the grant will be awarded in three additional milestone-dependent tranches

JENA, Germany, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, announced today that the German Ministry of Education and Research (“Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung“ or “BMBF“) and the German Ministry of Health (“Bundesministerium für Gesundheit” or “BMG”) have notified InflaRx that the Company has been awarded a grant of up to EUR 43.7 million to support the development of vilobelimab for the treatment of severely ill, mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients.

The grant was awarded as part of a government initiative, which the German Federal Government announced earlier this year, to accelerate the development of promising therapeutic options for the treatment of COVID-19 in patients at all stages of disease.

“We are pleased to receive this significant grant from the German Federal Government, which has recognized the need to invest in the late-stage development of new and promising therapies to treat patients with COVID-19. The emergence of new virus variants and COVID-19 outbreaks in unvaccinated populations worldwide are still leading to a significant number of hospitalizations, highlighting the ongoing need for efficacious treatment options,” commented Thomas Taapken, CFO of InflaRx. “The funding will enable us to speed up certain vilobelimab development activities and initiate several work streams in parallel, including transfer of the manufacturing process to a site in Germany. We believe this will allow us to reduce the time to a potential drug approval, provided positive clinical results are shown in our ongoing Phase III study.”

The purpose of the grant is to advance clinical development activities in COVID-19 and to secure manufacturing capacity for vilobelimab in Germany. The initial tranche amounts to EUR 25.8 million (approximately USD 29.9 million) and is structured as reimbursement of 80% of certain pre-specified expenses related to the clinical development and manufacturing of vilobelimab. The remainder of the grant will be awarded in three additional subsequent tranches, each conditional on reaching agreed-upon development and manufacturing-related milestones for the preceding tranche and structured as reimbursement for Company expenses. Individual tranches will not be paid if the preceding milestone of a tranche is not met. Payments from this grant to the Company are expected to begin in Q4 2021.

