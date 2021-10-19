Imperial Helium Announces Positive Independent Production Test Analysis and Plans for Further Appraisal/Development Drilling in 2021

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Helium Corp. (“ Imperial Helium ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: IHC) is pleased to announce positive results from IHS Markit’s independent production test analysis of the IHC-Steveville-2 well (103/10-22-020-12W4) and the Company’s intention to spud a third well in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The results of IHS Markit’s pressure transient analysis from the “blow-out” zone in 103/10-22-020-12W4 meet and exceed expectations, with very good porosity, high permeability, and the capability to drain, at a minimum, four square miles of reservoir.

IHS Markit’s analysis is consistent with results from the blow-out well 100/13-22-020-12W4. More specifically, the reservoir in 103/10-22 is over pressured with a P* of 2,433 psia, a porosity of 15%, a permeability of 60 to 80 milli-Darcies, and an Absolute Open Flow of 22.6 mmcfd. Furthermore, the 103/10-22 well is capable of a sustained production rate between 5 to 8 mmcfd at a surface pressure of 1,000 psi with less than a 15% sandface drawdown for a minimum of three years before decline. Importantly, these results are on point with the Company’s guidance to have a production facility with a throughput capacity of 10 mmcfd of raw gas from two-wells on stream in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Third well in Fourth Quarter 2021

Imperial Helium also announces today that it is proceeding with drilling another well in the Steveville structure this fall. This appraisal/development well targets a local high on the Steveville structure between IHC-Steveville-2 and IHC-Steveville-1, and will twin an existing well, 16-11-020-12W4. There is a strong positive correlation between IHC-Steveville-2 and 16-11-020-12W4, and the Company anticipates comparable results to IHC-Steveville-2.

David Johnson, Director and CEO commented:

“The IHS-Markit independent production-test analysis is a great confirmation of our understandings. These findings will help us to refine our field development plan, production rates and facilities design as we rapidly press toward development of our Steveville asset. We anticipate this next well will become our second producing well, alongside IHC-Steveville-2. In the first quarter of 2022, we intend to demonstrate our ability to produce 99.999% pure Helium from the prototype plant and anticipate completion of a gas-offtake agreement in the same period. We remain on schedule for first production of helium from the Steveville asset in the fourth quarter of 2022.”