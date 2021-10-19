Statera Biopharma, Inc. Announces Institutional Review Board Approves Study of STAT-205 for Acute COVID-19

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, announced today that it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to conduct a Phase 1 pilot study at Loma Linda University Health to evaluate STAT-205 as a treatment to mitigate SARS-CoV-2 progression, the virus that causes COVID-19. STAT-205 is an immune-modulator designed to decrease elevated inflammatory responses associated with viral infection and inhibit viral replication in human lung cells.

“This represents an important step for Statera and potentially also the millions of people who may become infected with COVID-19 and its highly contagious Delta variant,” stated Michael Handley, President and CEO of Statera Biopharma. “We believe there is compelling preclinical and early clinical data that demonstrate the therapeutic capabilities of STAT-205 in acute COVID-19 and support our belief that it could play a pivotal role in the treatment of the disease. We look forward to working with the researchers at Loma Linda University Health to further explore STAT-205’s potential and address the growing need for therapeutic options to treat COVID-19.”

The randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll 24 patients that are age 18 years or older who test positive for acute SARS-CoV-2 and show symptoms of mild infection that are at high risk for disease progression. The study is designed to assess the pharmacokinetics (PK), early predictive biomarkers, and safety of STAT-205.

During preclinical in vitro studies, STAT-205 demonstrated an ability to inhibit the replication of coronaviruses in human lung cells. Previous data also suggest that STAT-205 could prevent life-threatening lung inflammation caused by COVID-19, as well as lessen the risk of reinfection.

Statera is also developing STAT-205 as a treatment for patients with post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (PACS), also known as “long haulers.” Approximately 30% of patients with acute COVID-19 develop “long haul” syndrome, and these patients also represent a significant unmet medical need. A Phase 2 study in post-acute COVID-19 patients is expected to commence by year-end 2021.