checkAd

Foxwoods and DraftKings Launch Online Sports Betting and iGaming in Connecticut

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 13:30  |  51   |   |   

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Foxwoods Resort Casino and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that online and mobile sports betting and online casino launched in Connecticut at 6:00 A.M. ET after successfully completing the required soft launch testing which began a week ago. The first wager accepted was $25 on the Los Angeles Dodgers at -180 to beat the Atlanta Braves in tonight’s National League Championship game.

Now all customers 21 years of age and older in the state of Connecticut can place a variety of sports bets and play casino games such as slots, blackjack and roulette using the co-branded Foxwoods and DraftKings Sportsbook and Casino app on their mobile device.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and DraftKings will be holding a virtual press briefing at 9:30 A.M. ET today to officially kickoff and welcome online sports betting and iGaming across the state. Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman, Rodney Butler, and DraftKings President, North America and co-founder, Matt Kalish, will be addressing media.

More information about ways to play with Foxwoods and DraftKings is available at www.foxwoods.com or fans can download the Foxwoods and DraftKings mobile app via iOS and Android.

Media members interested in attending should reach out to media@draftkings.com or foxwoods@shiftcomm.com.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Foxwoods and DraftKings take responsible gaming seriously. An active member of the American Gaming Association, DraftKings has committed to promoting the association’s Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign which teaches customers responsible gaming best practices such as setting a budget and sticking to it and only playing with legal, regulated operators. Similarly, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods are committed to supporting the development of awareness and prevention programs for problem gaming – including operating the first self-exclusion program in the country. Additionally, DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program. 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foxwoods and DraftKings Launch Online Sports Betting and iGaming in Connecticut BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Foxwoods Resort Casino and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that online and mobile sports betting and online casino launched in Connecticut at 6:00 A.M. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...