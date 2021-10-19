Foxwoods and DraftKings Launch Online Sports Betting and iGaming in Connecticut

Now all customers 21 years of age and older in the state of Connecticut can place a variety of sports bets and play casino games such as slots, blackjack and roulette using the co-branded Foxwoods and DraftKings Sportsbook and Casino app on their mobile device.

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Foxwoods Resort Casino and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that online and mobile sports betting and online casino launched in Connecticut at 6:00 A.M. ET after successfully completing the required soft launch testing which began a week ago. The first wager accepted was $25 on the Los Angeles Dodgers at -180 to beat the Atlanta Braves in tonight’s National League Championship game.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and DraftKings will be holding a virtual press briefing at 9:30 A.M. ET today to officially kickoff and welcome online sports betting and iGaming across the state. Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman, Rodney Butler, and DraftKings President, North America and co-founder, Matt Kalish, will be addressing media.

More information about ways to play with Foxwoods and DraftKings is available at www.foxwoods.com or fans can download the Foxwoods and DraftKings mobile app via iOS and Android .

Media members interested in attending should reach out to media@draftkings.com or foxwoods@shiftcomm.com .

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Foxwoods and DraftKings take responsible gaming seriously. An active member of the American Gaming Association, DraftKings has committed to promoting the association’s Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign which teaches customers responsible gaming best practices such as setting a budget and sticking to it and only playing with legal, regulated operators. Similarly, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods are committed to supporting the development of awareness and prevention programs for problem gaming – including operating the first self-exclusion program in the country. Additionally, DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program.