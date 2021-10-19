checkAd

FTI Consulting Adds Anthony Primiano as Senior Managing Director within the Financial Services Practice

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Anthony Primiano as a Senior Managing Director in the Broker-Dealer Regulatory & Litigation group within the firm’s Financial Services practice.

Mr. Primiano, who is based in New York, brings nearly 30 years of experience in compliance, regulatory and risk management in the broker-dealer space of the financial services industry. He will provide FTI Consulting clients with compliance advisory and risk management services and will bring his unique experience and skillset to assist with regulatory investigations, internal reviews, compliance risk assessments and compliance remediation planning, particularly in domestic and international wealth management.

“Our experts bring first-hand knowledge of the financial services industry, having served in the same roles that many of our clients occupy,” said Anthony Italiano, Co-Head of the Broker-Dealer Regulatory & Litigation group at FTI Consulting. “Anthony’s background leading risk and compliance functions at some of the world’s largest financial institutions enhances our ability to help clients meet their business objectives on both a proactive and reactive basis while they navigate complex challenges and opportunities.”

The Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting advises banks and financial institutions through various stages of the business cycle and the constantly changing operating, competitive and regulatory environment. FTI Consulting experts work with clients to manage risk, enhance financial and operational performance, ensure compliance, resolve regulatory inquiries, address enforcement actions and litigation threats, and leverage assets to protect and enhance enterprise value.

Mr. Primiano joins FTI Consulting from UBS Financial Services, where he was Americas Head of Global Wealth Management Compliance and Operational Risk Control. He has significant experience coordinating compliance, risk and regulatory efforts for major financial institutions, including advising senior management, managing relationships with regulators, conducting due diligence and coordinating compliance activities across multiple jurisdictions.

The appointment of Mr. Primiano continues FTI Consulting’s recent investment in its Financial Services practice. In August, Jason Sabot joined as a Senior Managing Director and Stephen P. Glascoe joined as a Managing Director in the Broker-Dealer Regulatory & Litigation group.

“Our team includes highly respected financial services specialists who have extensive industry knowledge and expertise,” said Stella Mendes, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting. “The addition of talent like Anthony, Jason and Stephen highlights our commitment to investing in a deep bench that supports clients in a complex regulatory environment.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com





