Arena Minerals Announces Maiden 560,000 Tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent Brine Resource Estimate at Sal de la Puna Project

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce results of the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) conducted on its Sal de la Puna Project (“SDLP Project”) located in the Pastos Grandes basin within Salta province, Argentina. The MRE was completed by Hydrominex Geoscience (Australia) and Tuareg Geological Services SRL (Argentina).

All reported mineral resources occur within a surface area of 690 hectares contained within the Almafuerte block, representing 6.3% of Arena’s holdings in the basin. The MRE comprises an Inferred Mineral Resource of 230,000,000 cubic metres (“m3”) of brine at an average lithium grade of 460 mg/l, for a total of 106,000 tonnes of lithium metal. The MRE equates to a contained 560,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”). The MRE extends down to a depth of 500 metres below surface and remains open at depth and on strike north towards the Graciela block and other properties owned by the Company.

Commenting on these results, Will Randall, President and CEO of Arena, stated, “This maiden resource estimate for the SDLP Project establishes it as one of the leading brine resources strategically situated in the coveted Pastos Grandes basin. The estimate offers an excellent platform to build out the resource potential given it only covers a small portion of our holdings in the basin. We believe the project has the potential to host significantly more lithium providing a solid foundation to further develop our business model with the ultimate goal of producing low-cost lithium products.”

Table 1: Sal de la Puna Project Almafuerte Mineral Resource Estimate (effective as of September 9, 2021)

Volume

Sediments (m3) Volume

Brine (m3) Brine litres Li (mg/l) K (mg/l) Tonnes Li 3,735,000,000 230,000,000 230,000,000,000 460 3,894 106,000

SDLP project Inferred lithium resource

Tonnes Li Tonnes LCE 106,000 560,000

SDLP project Inferred lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource

1 Cut-off grade for brine used to calculate the resource was 0 milligrams per liter (no-cut off).

2 Tonnages are rounded to the nearest thousand.

3 Li Equivalency: each tonne of Li is equivalent to 5.3228 tonnes of Li2CO3.