Progenity to Participate in Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s Fourth Annual IBD Innovate Conference

19.10.2021, 13:30  |  43   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced today that the company will participate in the fourth annual IBD Innovate Product Development for Crohn’s & Colitis virtual conference, hosted by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, November 18-19, 2021.

Progenity’s Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Chris Wahl, MD, MBA, will present as part of a session titled "Novel Drug Delivery Technologies” on Thursday, November 18, at 2:25 p.m. Eastern. The presentation will be live-streamed and will be available for viewing after the event to registered attendees.

The presentation will focus on Progenity’s novel Drug Delivery System (DDS), currently under development, which is designed to improve patient outcomes in ulcerative colitis by increasing the available dose at the site of disease while reducing systemic toxicity.

About the Drug Delivery System (DDS)
Progenity’s Drug Delivery System (DDS) is an ingestible capsule designed for targeted delivery of therapeutics to improve treatment of gastrointestinal disease. For the 1.8 million patients in the United States who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), existing therapeutics offer less than ideal efficacy because of the challenges with safely achieving therapeutic drug levels in the affected tissues.

The DDS promises an alternative therapeutic platform that could maximize the available dose at the site of disease while reducing systemic toxicity. Once swallowed, the DDS smart capsule is designed to autonomously identify when it has arrived at a designated location in the intestine, and release drug at the site of disease.

Progenity is currently in preclinical development of its lead candidates, PGN-001 (liquid adalimumab delivered by the DDS) and PGN-600 (liquid tofacitinib, a JAK inhibitor, delivered by the DDS) and is preparing to initiate early clinical studies in 2022. Progenity was a recipient of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation IBD Ventures development grant in 2021 to support development and further clinical evaluation of the DDS platform.

About Progenity
Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of women’s health, gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

