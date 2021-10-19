Rapid Micro to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 11, 2021

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (“Rapid Micro” or the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after market close on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Company management will host a webcast conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results beginning at 5:00am Pacific Time/8:00am Eastern Time on Friday, November 12, 2021. The conference call will be available to interested parties via live webcast on the Company’s website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/. The webcast will then be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days following the event.

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct System automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct System brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of in-line/at-the-line MQC automation to deliver faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making, that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

