Sabre Gold Files Copperstone Resource Update NI 43-101 Technical Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 13:30   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD, OTCQB: SGLDF) (“Sabre Gold” or the “Company”) has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 supporting the result of an updated mineral resource at its 100%-owned Copperstone gold project located in Arizona, United States. The results of the resource update were reported in the Company’s news release dated September 21, 2021, and there are no material differences in the report from those results.

Resource Update Highlights:

  • 23% increase in gold ounces in all categories;
  • 53% increase in Measured Resources to 196,000 gold ounces at 7.6 g/t;
  • 45% increase in Inferred Resources to 212,000 gold ounces at 5.9 g/t;
  • The resource was estimated at a gold price of $1,700 ounce with a modest reduction of 9,700 ounces when calculated at a gold price of $1,600 ounce;
  • Underground mapping and sampling confirm that the mineralized domains occur where previously modelled;
  • Drilling continued to demonstrate continuity in mineralization within mineralized domains and delimited some domain edges where step out holes were drilled; and,
  • Capping of very high grade intercepts were distinct for each mineralized domain and based on conservative detailed statistical analysis which will provide potential further upside.

The updated mineral resource is summarized below:

Mineral Resource
Classification 		Tonnes
('000's) 		Gold Grade
grams/tonne 		Contained
('000's)
       
Measured 806 7.6 196
Indicated 502 6.8 110
Measured & Indicated 1,308 7.3 306
Inferred 1,124 5.9 212

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate has an effective date of June16, 2021 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI-43-101”) by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC, based in the U.S.A.

