Sabre Gold Files Copperstone Resource Update NI 43-101 Technical Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD, OTCQB: SGLDF) (“Sabre Gold” or the “Company”) has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 supporting the result of an updated mineral resource at its 100%-owned Copperstone gold project located in Arizona, United States. The results of the resource update were reported in the Company’s news release dated September 21, 2021, and there are no material differences in the report from those results.



Resource Update Highlights: