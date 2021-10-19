DGAP-Adhoc Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Despite high losses, Munich Re achieves a result of around €0.4bn in Q3, and maintains its annual guidance for 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Quarter Results
In Q3 2021, Munich Re's result was burdened by high losses from natural catastrophes. The company estimates that windstorm Bernd, which led to flooding and flash floods in Germany and
neighbouring countries, will cost roughly €0.6bn in the segments property-casualty reinsurance and ERGO Property-casualty Germany. And in the USA, Hurricane Ida caused losses totalling
roughly €1.2bn in property-casualty reinsurance.
Munich Re will announce its final Q3 result, as scheduled, on 9 November.
* Average of estimates from 15 financial analysts
** Including the result from insurance contracts with non-significant risk transfer
|
|
