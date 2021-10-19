checkAd

Electric Royalties To Acquire 1% NSR on Rana Nickel Project

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent with Scandinavian Resource Holdings ("SRH") and Global …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent with Scandinavian Resource Holdings ("SRH") and Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSX-V: GEMC) to acquire a 1% net smelter revenue royalty (the "1% NSR") on four exploration licenses totaling 25 square kilometers in the Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion in Northern Norway, including the past producing Bruvann Nickel mine (the "Rana Nickel Project" or "Rana").

Rana Nickel Royalty Acquisition Highlights

  • Includes the past producing Bruvann Ni-Cu-Co mine that shut down in 2002 due to low nickel prices, which has significant remaining historical resources.
  • Located adjacent to main north-south highway and in an area with a long history of mining and skilled manpower.
  • Available mine infrastructure includes power, roads, and conveyor from mine site to existing port facilities.
  • Large historical drill database of 3,845 holes which demonstrates compelling near mine exploration potential.
  • Underexplored property with demonstrated exploration potential.

Rana Nickel Project Overview

The Rana Nickel Project is located on the Ofoten Fjord in Northern Norway and is ice-free year-round. The project includes the past producing Bruvann Ni-Cu-Co mine which was in production from 1989 until 2002 and processed 8.2 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.52% Ni, 0.1% Cu and 0.02% Co1.

A historical estimate of the remaining resource is 9.15 million tonnes at grades of 0.36% Ni, 0.09% Cu and 0.01% Co above a cut-off of 0.3% Ni1. The mineralization is reported to be open in several directions.

The estimate was obtained from a report prepared by the Norwegian Geological Survey ("NGU"). No classification of the estimate was reported. The estimate is historical in nature and does not qualify as mineral resources under CIM Definition standards and NI 43-101. A qualified person under has not done sufficient work to classify the estimates as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating them as current.

Bruvann is located 2 km away from a shipping dock with an existing conveyor connecting the mine site with dock facilities. Mine roads and power facilities as well as some of the mine buildings have been maintained and the main north-south highway in the region crosses the property.

Terms

Electric Royalties is acquiring the 1% NSR on the Rana Nickel Project for a total consideration of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares") and $100,000 cash. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary escrow lock-up agreement which provides that 50% of the common shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day, 25% for 8 months and the remaining 25% for 12 months. The transaction noted herein is subject to completion of due diligence, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary conditions.

