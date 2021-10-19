checkAd

Omai Gold Appoints Elaine Ellingham as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (“Omai”) today announced the appointment of Elaine Ellingham to the position of President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Ellingham, who assumes the role effective immediately, has served as the interim CEO since mid-July. She will continue as a member of the Board of Directors.

Renaud Adams, Chair comments, “I am very pleased with the appointment of Elaine Ellingham to the CEO role. The Board shares my view that Elaine's impressive combination of technical expertise together with an extensive track record with public mining companies make her the best fit for Omai, to lead the Company as we aggressively explore and develop the resource potential of our Omai gold project in Guyana. Since stepping into the interim role in late July, Elaine has hit the ground running with a focus on quickly assessing the project’s many targets and developing a strategy to create value through both resource development and pursuing potential new deposits."

Elaine Ellingham, as new CEO commented: “I am very excited and honoured to take on this role. The Omai gold project in Guyana is a very exciting and unique project. I have had the opportunity to spend three weeks on-site over the past few months, as we strengthened the on-site technical team. We have had two drills turning over the past three months and are nearing completion of the first phase of drilling that has been focused on testing the depth extension below the past producing Wenot pit. This work will support the Company’s first NI 43-101 resource report, that is now underway.“

She continued: “There are indeed few such successful past producing gold properties with remaining historical resources, plus unexplored extensions at depth and along strike of the past producing deposits, and a number of attractive under-explored targets. We believe there is great potential to quickly build significant gold resources at very attractive grades and located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction. I look forward to leading the team as we explore and build gold resources on this very prospective property, with a focus on optimizing value for all stakeholders.”

