CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series

Los Angeles CA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce the details of the second of Motoclub’s NFT pack drops, for the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series..

The previous two drops in the Series, (the Rare and Epic tiers), both sold out on their individual days of release in less than an hour and under sixteen minutes respectively.

CurrencyWorks Motoclub brand is now ready to reveal the vehicles starring in the Elite tier, which will go on sale on October 26, 2021, priced at $200 USD per pack and super limited to just 25 packs total.

The Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series Elite packs contain a total of 25 separate NFTs (5 per featured vehicle), showcasing digital highlights of each historic sale in the form of high-resolution stills, video and unique hand drawn illustrations.

Pack contents are randomised, so no purchaser will receive a complete set of each vehicle’s NFTs in one pack. Buyers will be encouraged to sell and trade their way to a complete series through the Motoclub trading platform which is currently in development with CurrencyWorks.

The Elite tier features the sales of the following cars sold at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Auction: 2015 McLaren P1, 1957 Mercedes Benz 300SL roadster, 2019 Ford GT, 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window, and a 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe.

“We have modelled out the supply metrics and gamification which will become real revenue drivers for the Motoclub project,” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman. “We have been very careful in limiting the early packs, thinking ahead in terms of supply management and helping ensuring value sustainability for the communities early adopters as we prepare for the launch of the trading platform.”

Details on the two final drops in the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series, Wave 2 drops of the remaining Rare and Epic tier packs, will be released shortly.

For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia. 

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact
Richard Hilton
media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com





