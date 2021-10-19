Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana and Filing of Technical Report

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (“ K.Hill Project” ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an update on its exploration program at the southern extension of its K.Hill Project (“ K.Hill Extension ”) and the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report for the K.Hill Project, including an updated mineral resource estimate (“ MRE ”).

Completion of a three-hole diamond drilling (“ DD ”) program to verify the characteristics of the newly discovered mineralized horizon at the K.Hill Extension prior to resource estimation.

”) program to verify the characteristics of the newly discovered mineralized horizon at the K.Hill Extension prior to resource estimation. Filing on SEDAR of the technical report for the K.Hill Project and updated MRE announced on September 2, 2021, prepared by SRK Consulting (“SRK”).

Following the discovery of the new mineralized horizon at the K.Hill Extension, the Company commenced a three-hole DD program with the objective of confirming the style of mineralization as well as the orientation and the structure of the orebody. The program was completed on October 12, 2021, with a total of 260m drilled with PQ-sized core.

Geological logging has confirmed that the mineralization style is that of a manganiferous shale, similar to that of the B-Horizon intersected at the main K.Hill ore body approximately 500m to the north. This manganiferous shale horizon confirms that the stratiform type orebody delineated at K.Hill extends towards the south.

Notable intersections are as follows:

Hole ID: DDKH21_029

Hole Final depth: 84.7m

Manganese oxide (“MnO”) mineralization with interbedded waste rock units: 40m to 78.5m

Hole ID: DDKH21_030

Hole Final depth: 72.7m

MnO mineralization with interbedded waste rock units: 27m to 69m

Hole ID: DDKH21_031

Hole Final depth: 102.7m

MnO mineralization with interbedded waste rock units: 57m to 99m

Samples were collected at 0.5m intervals and sample prep is underway. Upon completion, they will be submitted to SGS Laboratories in Randfontein, Johannesburg for x-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis. Furthermore, metallurgical test work will be undertaken by Mintek in South Africa on samples taken from the K.Hill Extension prior to release of maiden resources, which are expected in the near future.