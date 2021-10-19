First Patient Dosed in Phase IIa DMT-Assisted Therapy Clinical Trial

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Company’s Phase IIa clinical trial for its lead N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) candidate, SPL026, which, in combination with psychotherapy, is intended to serve as a possible treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”).

Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Small Pharma noted: “the world’s first regulated clinical trial for DMT-assisted therapy targeting MDD is underway and we continue to make rapid progress. This is a key study for our DMT-assisted therapy portfolio as we assess the effectiveness of our lead candidate to treat MDD. There has been strong interest in trial recruitment to date, as such, we expect reporting of topline results to remain on track for the first half of next year. We believe that DMT-assisted therapy has the potential to offer a new therapeutic treatment for MDD, a disorder that devastates the lives of millions of people every year.”

The first of 42 patients with MDD have now been dosed in the blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept Phase IIa study of SPL026 in combination with psychotherapy. The Phase IIa portion of the Phase I/IIa study, being held at two UK clinical trial sites - Hammersmith Medicines Research and MAC Clinical Research - will assess the efficacy of one versus two doses of SPL026 in combination with psychotherapy in patients with MDD, while furthering the Company’s safety and tolerability dataset. Efficacy will be assessed using the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating scale to measure any potential reduction in the patients’ depression. Topline results are anticipated in the first half of 2022.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialized in IP-led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on the Company’s lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.