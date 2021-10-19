Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Munich Re Q3 Profit Misses Estimates, but Keeps Full-Year Outlook Intact (PLX AI) – Munich Re Q3 net income EUR 400 million after high losses from natural catastrophes.Outlook FY net income EUR 2,800 million (unchanged)The company estimates that windstorm Bernd, which led to flooding and flash floods in Germany and …



