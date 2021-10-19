Munich Re Q3 Profit Misses Estimates, but Keeps Full-Year Outlook Intact
- (PLX AI) – Munich Re Q3 net income EUR 400 million after high losses from natural catastrophes.
- Outlook FY net income EUR 2,800 million (unchanged)
- The company estimates that windstorm Bernd, which led to flooding and flash floods in Germany and neighboring countries, will cost roughly EUR 0.6 billion
- In USA, Hurricane Ida caused losses totaling roughly EUR 1.2 billion in property-casualty reinsurance
