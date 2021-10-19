checkAd

Munich Re Q3 Profit Misses Estimates, but Keeps Full-Year Outlook Intact

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Munich Re Q3 net income EUR 400 million after high losses from natural catastrophes.Outlook FY net income EUR 2,800 million (unchanged)The company estimates that windstorm Bernd, which led to flooding and flash floods in Germany and …

  • (PLX AI) – Munich Re Q3 net income EUR 400 million after high losses from natural catastrophes.
  • Outlook FY net income EUR 2,800 million (unchanged)
  • The company estimates that windstorm Bernd, which led to flooding and flash floods in Germany and neighboring countries, will cost roughly EUR 0.6 billion
  • In USA, Hurricane Ida caused losses totaling roughly EUR 1.2 billion in property-casualty reinsurance
