Axcella, Now Axcella Therapeutics, to Host Virtual R&D Day on October 26, 2021

Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The event will feature presentations from multiple key opinion leaders (KOLs) as well as Axcella’s management team. Topics will include the company’s next clinical program (to be announced the day of the event), its ongoing programs in overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and its platform.

Additionally, the company announced today that it will now operate as “Axcella Therapeutics.” The addition of “Therapeutics” to the Axcella name reflects the company’s current clinical stage and its ultimate aspiration, which is to develop therapies with multi-targeted mechanisms that address substantial unmet needs for patients with a range of complex conditions.