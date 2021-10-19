checkAd

Axcella, Now Axcella Therapeutics, to Host Virtual R&D Day on October 26, 2021

Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The event will feature presentations from multiple key opinion leaders (KOLs) as well as Axcella’s management team. Topics will include the company’s next clinical program (to be announced the day of the event), its ongoing programs in overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and its platform.

Additionally, the company announced today that it will now operate as “Axcella Therapeutics.” The addition of “Therapeutics” to the Axcella name reflects the company’s current clinical stage and its ultimate aspiration, which is to develop therapies with multi-targeted mechanisms that address substantial unmet needs for patients with a range of complex conditions.

“We have made considerable progress over the past three years and have demonstrated that we can profoundly impact targeted biologies using candidates that work with the body’s systems and are composed of safe, endogenous molecules,” said Axcella President and CEO Bill Hinshaw. “We look forward to showcasing our platform and progress, demonstrating the need for and value of our product candidates, and sharing details of our newest program during R&D Day.”

R&D Day presenters will include:

  • Stephen Harrison, MD, Medical Director of Pinnacle Clinical Research in San Antonio, TX, and Visiting Professor of Hepatology at the University of Oxford, UK
  • Eric Lawitz, MD, Medical Director and VP of Research and Development, Texas Liver Institute and Professor of Medicine, University of Texas Health San Antonio
  • Elliot Tapper, MD, Associate Professor at the University of Michigan and Director of the Michigan Cirrhosis Program
  • An additional external expert, who will provide context about Axcella’s new clinical program
  • Bill Hinshaw, Axcella President and CEO
  • Alison Schecter, MD, Axcella President of Research & Development
  • Karim Azer, PhD, Axcella VP of Systems Biology & Discovery

A live audio webcast of this event will be available on the “Investors & News” section of the company’s website, www.axcellatx.com. A replay will also be available on Axcella’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

