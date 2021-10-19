FinTech Innovation Lab New York Now Accepting Applicants for 2022 Class

The FinTech Innovation Lab is designed for entrepreneurs developing disruptive enterprise technologies for the financial services industry, including the banking, insurance and asset management sectors. Now in its 12th year, the Lab has helped establish New York City as a competitive fintech hub for enterprise technology innovation.

Applications are now being accepted for the FinTech Innovation Lab New York, a 12-week program co-founded by Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the Partnership Fund for New York City that helps early- and growth-stage financial technology companies accelerate product and business development through in-depth collaboration with top financial services and venture capital firms.

Applications for the 2022 class are available online here and due by Dec. 1. Virtual information sessions and panels will be held for applicants on Oct. 20 and 26 and on Nov. 4, 15, and 30.

Based on feedback from senior executives at participating financial institutions, this year’s Lab is seeking companies leveraging innovative technologies in eight major areas:

Blockchain: Blockchain enablement, distributed ledger technology, digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi), and multi-cloud key management solutions;

Blockchain enablement, distributed ledger technology, digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi), and multi-cloud key management solutions; Cyber-Tech: Cyber resiliency, fraud issues, identity detection, and security solutions;

Cyber resiliency, fraud issues, identity detection, and security solutions; Data: Alternative and synthetic data, predictive analytics visualization, unstructured data, and leveraging new data sources for underwriting and claims (insurtech);

Alternative and synthetic data, predictive analytics visualization, unstructured data, and leveraging new data sources for underwriting and claims (insurtech); Digital Client Engagement: Partner and client engagement, customer acquisition, experience, and retention, and product customization;

Partner and client engagement, customer acquisition, experience, and retention, and product customization; Future of Work: Human resources, next generation technology hybrid work environments (metaverse/extended reality), and organizational management;

Human resources, next generation technology hybrid work environments (metaverse/extended reality), and organizational management; Inclusion & Diversity : Financial inclusion (un- and under-banked), internal diversity, and inclusion tools;

: Financial inclusion (un- and under-banked), internal diversity, and inclusion tools; New Insurance Products: Internet of Things, wearables (insurtech); and

Internet of Things, wearables (insurtech); and Sustainability: Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), climate-related risk and reporting, mitigation, and modeling.

“The FinTech Innovation Lab is paving the way for fintechs’ rapid growth in New York City, making it one of the most sought-after cities to build a start-up,” said Maria Gotsch, co-founder of the FinTech Innovation Lab New York and president and CEO of the Partnership Fund for New York City. “Particularly during the pandemic, financial institutions leaned heavily on the fintech sector to streamline operations and rethink customer engagement for a remote environment. As the trend toward a digital economy continues to accelerate, fintechs are also leading the path to ensure unbanked communities are not left behind. We look forward to seeing how this year’s class will help the create a more innovative and inclusive city.”