Field Trip Health Ltd. Continues Expansion With Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Centers in Seattle, Vancouver and Fredericton

With the Opening of Three New Clinics, Field Trip Health Builds Momentum for the Psychedelic Renaissance in the Mental Health Field

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP, TSX: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today the opening of their Seattle clinic, their sixth in the United States, along with the recent opening of a location in Fredericton, NB, and the imminent opening of a location in Vancouver, BC. As the largest provider of psychedelic-assisted therapies globally, Field Trip continues to distinguish itself as a leader in the emerging psychedelic industry with continued expansion and growing demand.

Mental health continues to be a national health crisis as rates of anxiety, depression and PTSD keep climbing. Since opening its first location in March 2020, Field Trip’s ketamine-assisted therapy (KAP) protocols have generated rapid and meaningful improvements for many Field Trip clients as measured by depression and anxiety scales. Based on the data collected to date, Field Trip clients have reported that their depression symptoms improved significantly from “severe” to “mild” on average (with the Mean PHQ9 score of respondents decreasing from 17 to 6), and among respondents such benefits were sustained for 120 days or longer from commencement of treatment. These results suggest that the benefits of Field Trip’s KAP program may compare favorably to ketamine infusions. Each Field Trip Health center is designed to provide an oasis-like setting with elements of nature to give Field Trip clients a space for healing, growth and transformation through psychedelic therapies. The entire experience is supported by Field Trip’s digital technology and tools that guide people through the process from before treatment is approved until after their treatment program is complete, and beyond.

Dr. Ryan Yermus, Field Trip Health’s Chief Clinical Officer, commented: “Since our first clinic opening in Toronto, we have demonstrated the transformative power of our psychedelic-assisted therapy protocols for people struggling with their mental health. As we continue to grow into new markets, the potential to positively change people’s lives is endless. We are incredibly excited to deliver best-in-class psychedelic therapies to the communities in Seattle, Vancouver and Fredericton.”

