EZ NFT Adds Emerging Nigerian Artist Crixtover Edwin to Growing Roster of Talent

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that its controlled subsidiary dba, “EZ365”, has added Nigerian artist Crixtover Edwin to its growing roster of artistic talent. The company’s EZ NFT division, which provides diverse opportunities to invest in the NFT space, will work with Edwin to bring his stunning portraiture to a broader global market of investors and collectors. The collaboration will bridge the physical and digital art worlds by auctioning Edwin’s physical paintings paired with their one-of-a-kind NFT counterparts. The timing of the first drop will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Based in Lagos, visual artist Edwin’s colour-rich portraits celebrate women of color, black excellence, black culture, and love, with a depth of passion and talent well beyond his 25 years. His near-realistic portraits breathe life and soul into his subjects. When celebrating black pop icons, Edwin’s work creates a conversation where emotional connection and creativity meet cultural identity.

“My goal is to emphasize a spiritual connection and relationship with my subjects. I offer passage into their lives, existence, feelings and aura by portraying their beauty in their natural state; a place where they are being themselves unapologetically,” said Edwin.

Borne of a generation deeply immersed in technology, NFTs were a natural progression for Edwin’s artistic expression and connection with the art world. His recent self-directed foray into the NFT world has yielded incredible results in a short period of time, creating buzz around his talent, style and meaningful portrayal of black excellence, well beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“I’m excited to harness EZ NFT’s infrastructure, network and global reach to enable Crixtover Edwin to build on his momentum and success,” said Russell Korus, EZ365 Founder and CEO. “With his incredibly unique, mature and impassioned style, Edwin’s potential is unlimited. I anticipate we’ll be seeing his name among the top-tier artists in both the NFT and traditional art worlds soon. Don’t wait on this one.”

For more information on EZ NFT visit ez365.io/ez-nft/

For more information on Crixtover Edwin visit https://koulturekanvas.com/collections/africa

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise.

For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com/

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based ecosystem to combine NFTs, online gaming, a financial services platform, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform.

For more information visit: https://ez365.io/

