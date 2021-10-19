checkAd

BlackRock Canada Announces October Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 13:55  |  16   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the October 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on October 26, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on October 29, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker 		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.045
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.038
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.085
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.044
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.074
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.028
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.037
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.068
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.078
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.070
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.073
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.055
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.044
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.055
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.066
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.055
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.085
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.066
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.053
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.062
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.049
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.068
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.074
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.051
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.041
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.049
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.105
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.081
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.119
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.005
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.042
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.026
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.061
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.083
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.061
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.072
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.042
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.044
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.064
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.064
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.051
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.039
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.046
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.043
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.042
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.042
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.080
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.040
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.032
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.044
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.031
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.030
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.130
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.132
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.105
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.082

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $3.03 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackRock Canada Announces October Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the October 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...