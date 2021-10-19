checkAd

Bergio International's Aphrodite's Brand Recent Launch on Amazon Dominates Profit Margin & Sales

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Leading jewelry firm expands foray into Amazon to boost sales for the lucrative Cyber 5 (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday), the kick-off for the holiday shopping seasonFAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. …

Leading jewelry firm expands foray into Amazon to boost sales for the lucrative Cyber 5 (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday), the kick-off for the holiday shopping season

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine, demi-fine and fashion jewelry has announced that Aphrodite's, their fast-growing DTC (direct to consumer) label has already surpassed last quarter's Amazon's percentage of overall revenue based on internal figures. Entering this eCommerce marketplace in early August, Aphrodite's has achieved quick month over month sales growth. It has already doubled Amazon's percentage of total store revenue to approximately 20% from its launch.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/668451/DSC1213.jpg
Foto: Accesswire

Amazon is the top-ranking eCommerce platform in the US and one of the world's largest marketplaces. In 2020, it had almost $500 billion in sales. This year, it is estimated that their gross merchandising volume (GMV) will be $600 billion in sales. Aphrodite's is poised to hyper-accelerate its revenue while connecting with and expanding its global consumer base.

"Despite only releasing 2 popular products to test out the market, we quickly solidified Amazon as a key sales channel which accounted for almost 10% of overall revenue in Q3. We also ranked #1 in certain new product categories. It's a promising start and we are currently expanding into Amazon in other countries like Canada. We've already quickly built strong momentum in this quarter to close out the year with exponential growth," shared Jonathan Foltz, President of Aphrodite's.

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International, added, "Our successful entry into Amazon for Aphrodite's has over-exceeded our sales projections. It has brought an additional revenue stream, further cements our distribution diversification strategy and enhances our marketing P & L (profit loss). It also helps us increase our digital footprint to better own our customer experience wherever they shop globally".

He added, "We saw that our meaningful gifting products' performance on Amazon surpassed our expectations so to prepare for the holiday season, we more than quintupled our products offered on Amazon and are continuously adding more along with building out our branded Amazon store to meet consumer demand. Experiential gifting continues to gain traction and with the upcoming holidays, we are at a momentous junction to further boost our rapid upward trajectory in this niche."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bergio International's Aphrodite's Brand Recent Launch on Amazon Dominates Profit Margin & Sales Leading jewelry firm expands foray into Amazon to boost sales for the lucrative Cyber 5 (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday), the kick-off for the holiday shopping seasonFAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Data from First Phase III Clinical Study of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A, the ...
ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ...
CMC Metals Identifies High Grade Polymetallic Samples at its Proposed Future Targets at Silver ...
USRM to Focus on Animal Health and Lead Pet-Care Innovation
Clear Capital and the National Society of Real Estate Appraisers Partner to Promote Appraiser ...
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the EMEA SECURITY High Security Printing, Anti-Counterfeiting & ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Nextech AR and Nass Valley Gateway on ...
Cal-Bay Launches New NFT Website
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...