Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) (" Wedgemount " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has commenced an Induced Polarization (IP) survey at the Company's road accessible Eagle copper - gold project, located in the highly prospective Quesnel trough copper-gold porphyry belt of central British Columbia.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount commented, "We are aggressively following up on the initial assay results from the Eagle Phase One exploration program (see August 4, 2021 news release). Grab rock sample results such 9.86 % copper, 2.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 77.7 g/t silver from the Nighthawk zone clearly demonstrate the porphyry-related, copper-gold potential of the Nighthawk to Vector corridor which will be the focus of the Phase Two IP Program."

Program Detail

A total of 11 survey lines averaging 2.0 line kilometres in length, at a line spacing of 400 metres, are planned for a total survey length of 22.0 line kilometres. The program is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1: Planned Induced Polarization (IP) survey coverage over priority areas.

2021 Exploration Program Update

The overall goal of the 2021 exploration program is to improve the understanding of mineralization and alteration styles of the main zones and to define new vectors to aid in drill hole targeting. A thorough review of all compiled recent and historical exploration data resulted in the identification of other high-priority targets which were ranked and prioritised.

The first phase of the 2021 exploration program was initiated to brush out old exploration trails for improved access followed by targeted geological mapping and geochemical sampling of the main zones of known porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization (e.g., Nighthawk, Vector and Mid).

The geochemical results from Phase One (see August 4, 2021 news release) will be integrated with the IP results to assist with development of priority drill targets. Based on a thorough assessment of all exploration data, a decision will be made whether to commence with drill testing.

Eagle Project

The road accessible, 2,530 hectare project is situated in the heart of BC's prolific Quesnel trough copper-gold porphyry belt mid-way between the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine of Centerra Gold and the Kwanika copper-gold development project of Northwest Copper. The property is underlain by the Late Triassic to Early Cretaceous Hogem Intrusive Suite, a large, regional batholith comprised of alkaline and calc-alkaline plutons that have been emplaced into the Middle Triassic to Lower Jurassic Takla Group volcanic rocks and sedimentary sequences. Historical work from the late-1960s to the early 2000's, including geological mapping, geophysical and geochemical surveys and limited drilling have outlined three main porphyry-related copper-gold targets. The discrete zones identified on the Eagle property to-date are hosted within a broad, northwest-trending, 3.5 km long structural corridor of copper-gold mineralization and widespread anomalous copper in soils. The Eagle project is subject to an earn-in agreement with ArcWest Exploration Inc (see AWX news release dated October 5th, 2020).