Greenlane Enters Agreement to Acquire DaVinci

Acquisition of Industry Leading Vaporizer Brand and Developer of Award Winning DaVinci IQ will Expand Owned Brands Portfolio and IP PipelineBOCA RATON, Fl / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") …

BOCA RATON, Fl / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DaVinci, a leading developer and manufacturer of premium portable vaporizers.

DaVinci is an industry leading brand differentiated through its groundbreaking Clean First™ innovation, which employs medical grade materials and total quality manufacturing processes to ensure the cleanest technology goes into the development of its products. DaVinci's product line has grown significantly since the launch of its award-winning IQ vaporizer in 2016 to include new innovative models such as the MIQRO, the world's smallest premium loose-leaf vaporizer, IQ2, the world's first on-device dosage control, and the IQC, equipped with a patented ShareSafe™ mouthpiece created from an FDA-approved antimicrobial polymer.

"DaVinci leads the way in innovative portable vaporizers and we are thrilled to bring them into our owned brand portfolio," said Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane. "This acquisition perfectly illustrates our mission of elevating all elements of the consumption experience, and we look forward to building on our recent success of acquiring strategic and accretive brands. As we continue to execute on our robust pipeline of acquisition targets, we aim to ensure our customers have a best-in-class product selection, while driving profitability and shareholder value by increasing our higher-margin owned brand offerings. The team at DaVinci shares our commitment to providing curated, convenient experiences to consumers, and we look forward to welcoming them to Greenlane and to working together to bring more innovative products to our customers."

"At DaVinci we have been committed to approaching product development with vision and imagination, and we are thrilled to join Greenlane as strong partners in innovation. We are excited to join a team that shares our drive to harness new and changing technologies to engineer consumer experiences that align with the evolving needs of a dynamic, growing cannabis industry," said Cortney Smith, Founder and CEO of DaVinci.