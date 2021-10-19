Naturally Splendid Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods Arrives With Additional Plant-Based Offerings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the latest shipping container of NATERA Plant Based …

In this shipment, we are excited to receive new SKUs including plant-based "Chick-Un Wings & Drumettes' and a new Plant Based "Spicy Chick-Un Burger" that will be introduced to the Canadian Consumer. We also continue to receive more of our existing NATERA Plant Based Foods Breaded Cutlets (Schnitzel), Stuffed Chick-Un Breast (Garlic & Butter Flavoured), Sweet Chili Chick-Un Tenders, Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders, Chick-Un Nuggets, Chick-Un Patties, Crispy Fish-Un Fillets, Garlic Chick-Un Bites (Garlic & Butter Flavoured) and Cheesy Chick-Un Bites.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the latest shipping container of NATERA Plant Based Foods from Australia has been received.

As we continue to expand from food service channels, the Company is installing two separate packaging lines capable of providing a wide range of retail packaging options for both the freezer and chiller categories in order to penetrate multiple retail channels.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "One of the reasons we're excited to have teamed up with Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer is the wide range of products they have to offer, over forty (40) plant-based products to date with more products in development. This extensive range of plant-based alternatives to beef, chicken, pork, fish and seafood creates a competitive edge when measured against the majority of plant-based manufacturers with a lessor selection. We will continue to add additional plant-based offerings to the existing range of products we currently carry to penetrate a wide range of customers through multiple distribution channels. We look forward to providing timely updates as these products are brought to market"

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.