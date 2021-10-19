checkAd

EYEFI Signs Strategic Partnership with a Major Global Camera Manufacturer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE: EGTI) (OTC PINK: EGTTF) ("EYEfi") has signed a strategic product development agreement with a major global camera manufacturer; with further details to be disclosed in …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE: EGTI) (OTC PINK: EGTTF) ("EYEfi") has signed a strategic product development agreement with a major global camera manufacturer; with further details to be disclosed in a follow up announcement over the coming weeks.

The global camera manufacturer has a wide range of highly sophisticated IP network cameras used in the large enterprise, government, and consumer market segments. These cameras require end-users to implement third-party solutions to enable end-to-end provisioning and a cloud monitoring platform. EYEfi's strategic agreement will provide those capabilities, allowing end-users to activate and monitor the manufacturer's cameras on the internet, using EYEfi Cloud. This will enable easy access, monitoring and control of the cameras and events using EYEfi's streamlined cloud platform and technology.

The partnership arrangement will provide EYEfi with access to a large network of existing distributors and resellers of the camera technology in Australia and New Zealand, leading to many tens of thousands of downstream customers having access to EYEfi Cloud, by simply using their PC or Smartphone. The partnership provides a significant potential revenue opportunity for EYEfi based on monthly recurring subscription fees for access to the EYEfi Cloud platform.

The EYEfi's CEO and founder, Simon Langdon, said:

"We foresee this engagement as providing a significant growth opportunity for EYEfi, not only in Australia and New Zealand (NZ), but eventually in the United States and other regions around the world once rolled out in Australia and NZ. EYEfi currently has over $35 million in our sales pipeline across Australia and NZ, and this engagement brings an opportunity for EYEfi to grow our business by gaining access to an existing distribution network and large customer base. This will be welcome news for prospective customers that have struggled to find an industrial-grade solution to easily connect, access and monitor remote camera deployments."

EYEfi and the camera manufacturer will be making a joint announcement about the engagement over the coming weeks, and plans are on-track to release the product to market in the January-March quarter of 2022.

Investors and brokers can contact Mark van der Horst at mark@galecapital.com 604 200-1480 (Cell 604 760-7604)

Sales enquiries can be directed to Michael Consolo, Head of Sales and Marketing for Australia and NZ, on info@eyefi.com.au or on +613 94175777 during business hours (AEST)

