checkAd

Choirock's "Mecard" Confirms Its Victory by Winning U.S. Federal Appeal Case Against Spin Master

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

SEOUL, South Korea and WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The toy brand Mecard, which is developed with proprietary and patented technology owned by Korean toy-content company Choirock Contents Company Co., Ltd. (CEO: Jong-il Choi), prevailed on an appeal case filed by Spin Master, Ltd., a Canadian global toy company, in the United States. This victory likely puts an end to a series of global patent disputes between the two companies.

Choirock Contents Company

On October 12, 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the final written decisions of the United States Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) that invalidated all of the challenged claims of three "Bakugan" patents owned by Spin Master in inter partes review petitions filed by Choirock. Both the PTAB and Federal Circuit agreed with Choirock that Spin Master's patents are invalid.

In 2018, Spin Master sued US toy company, Mattel, Inc., in the United States, Canada, and Australia, among other jurisdictions, alleging that Mecard toys infringed Spin Master's "Bakugan" patents. Mattel was distributing Mecard toys in those countries through its license obtained from Choirock. Despite the PTAB's rulings that invalidated its "Bakugan" patents, Spin Master continued to obstruct Mecard's entrance into the global market by appealing the PTAB's rulings to the Federal Circuit. Spin Master's prolonged litigation against Choirock has obstructed Choirock's Mecard business for many years, and further caused Choirock to spend an immense cost to defend the Spin Master litigations. 

In addition to its victory in the United States, Choirock has won all of its other global patent disputes with Spin Master in China and Europe. An Italian Court (EU) and the Supreme Court of China also ruled that Spin Master's EU patent is unpatentable and that Mecard toys do not infringe Spin Master's Chinese patent, respectively. These rulings effectively put an end to the parties' legal fights in China and the EU. The recent ruling of the Federal Circuit in the U.S. re-confirmed that Spin Master's "Bakugan" patents lack patentability because they are nothing more than a combination of previously developed or known toy technologies. 

Having successfully lifted Spin Master's obstruction of Choirock's global toy business, the Mecard brand now likely secures even more dominance in the toy-content market with the addition of its latest product, MecardBall. Inspired by "Marbles Shooting," one of Korea's popular traditional games, MecardBall utilizes a high-tech skill for causing an instant transformation of a toy from a car into a robot when the car embraces a marble. MecardBall is continuing the success of TurningMecard.

Choirock owns intellectual property rights associated with the Mecard brand. Choirock announced that "with our recent victory on the US appeal, we have successfully overcome all of the legal barriers that were raised by Spin Master. Mecard was awarded 'The Best Selling Toy in Korea' (Certified by Korea Record Institute) and has various lines of products. With the addition of MecardBall, which is already drawing attention in the toy industry, the company will accelerate its plan to launch Mecard in the global market and expects to see a positive response from the industry." 

Like "Squid Game," a drama series streaming on Netflix that introduced Korea's traditional play culture and games to the world, the company hopes that Mecard brand also contributes to spreading Korea's traditional play culture and games to the world. Mecard brand is similar to "Squid Game" in the sense that Mecard has been applying Korea's play culture and games since its inception.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663754/Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Choirock's "Mecard" Confirms Its Victory by Winning U.S. Federal Appeal Case Against Spin Master SEOUL, South Korea and WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The toy brand Mecard, which is developed with proprietary and patented technology owned by Korean toy-content company Choirock Contents Company Co., Ltd. (CEO: Jong-il Choi), prevailed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Whistleblower Lawyers Issue Statement on Kleptocratic Money Laundering Investigation Involving ...
Global Vanilla Market Is Expected to be worth Around USD 735 Million By 2026 - Zion Market Research
Caps and Closures Market to Surpass 2,799 Billion Units in 2021 as Application Surges in the Food & Beverage Industry: Future Market Insights
Empire State Building Introduces 'Happily Ever Empire' Engagement Package For Unforgettable ...
GEP Successfully Secures GxP Compliance, Ensuring Sanctity of Supply Chain Data in Pharmaceutical, ...
XCMG Exhibits China's Sustainable Transportation Intelligent Solutions at UN Conference
Huawei hosts "Green ICT for Green Development" Summit in Partnership with Informa Tech
Manulife Investment Management's GRESB Assessments highlight strength of its sustainability ...
Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market to Reach $5.15 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Talos Energy And TechnipFMC Enter Strategic Alliance To Provide Carbon Capture And Storage
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Kalkine Pty Limited Launches 'Real Estate Research'
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI